Cost To Take Out Thanksgiving Dinner From One of These Restaurants

The chance to host friends and family for a big Thanksgiving dinner only comes once a year. But do you really want to spend the day in the kitchen when you could be socializing and catching up?

Plenty of restaurants - and even some grocery stores -- will offer Turkey Day feasts you can grab to go this Thanksgiving. Want a simple, down-home dinner - or a feast fit for a king? Keep reading to learn what you'll pay to take out Thanksgiving dinner from these 10 options.

Cracker Barrel

Price: $149.99-$154.99 (prices vary by location)

Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Heat N' Serve Feast serves eight to 10 people. The feast includes two turkey breasts, dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, two sides of your choice, rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. You can pick up your feast chilled. Allow two hours for heating. If you're having a smaller gathering, Cracker Barrel has a similar menu, without the menu, for $99.99 to 104.99. Again, price varies by location.

If you prefer a hot and ready-to-serve option, Cracker Barrel has that too. You'll get turkey and dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, green beans, mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, rolls and pumpkin pie to serve four to six people. Cost is $89.99 to $94.99.

Buca di Beppo

Price: $186

Buca di Beppo is offering Thanksgiving Feasts that serve six. You can choose to pick up the meal hot or chilled. Here's what's for dinner: sliced white meat turkey with homestyle gravy, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, seasonal vegetables, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, fresh bread and butter, and pumpkin pie.

If Buca di Beppo's larger option is too much, the restaurant also sells a smaller option that serves three for $99.

Bob Evans

Price: $85.99

For the more budget-conscious, Bob Evans is offering a Thanksgiving Celebration Family Meal for up to six people at less than $90. The meal includes warm, slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, bread-and-celery dressing, buttered corn, green beans with ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, and cranberry relish. You'll also get a dozen fresh-baked dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie. The cost is $85.99.

Marie Callender's

Price: $149.99 to $219.99

Choose a ham or turkey meal at Marie Callender's for your holiday gathering that serves four to six, or pick the option that serves six to eight guests. Each feast also includes mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, yams, apple-sage stuffing, cranberry sauce and cornbread. Plus, you'll get your choice of one of the chain's famous pumpkin or apple pies. Allow three hours for reheating time.

The wide price difference is due to the size of the meal, as well as whether you choose ham or turkey - or both.

Mimi's Bistro and Bakery

Price: $179.99

A Turkey Take-Home Feast from Mimi's Bistro and Bakery, which serves up to 10, includes simple reheating instructions. The holiday meal includes a whole herb-buttered turkey, buttered cornbread stuffing, homemade gravy, whipped mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange relish, green bean casserole topped with crispy onion strings, buttered cornbread stuffing and candied pecan mashed sweet potatoes. You'll also get a couple of carrot raisin nut loaves, a pumpkin pie and a pecan pie.

If you're not feeling turkey this year, you can opt for Mimi's Ham Take-Home Feast for the same price.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Price: $135+

Dickey's Barbecue Pit gives families a choice of meats to suit even the most discerning palate with The Complete Feast. Options include smoked turkey, spiral cut ham, Cajun fried turkey or prime rib. To round things out, you'll also get cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and 12 buttery rolls. If you want to relive summer barbecue magic with your autumnal feast, Dickey's feast serves 10 to 12 of your nearest and dearest.

Maggianno's Little Italy

Price: $179.99

Maggiano's is offering Thanksgiving Carryout Packages with an Italian twist. Each package includes traditional roasted turkey with giblet gravy as well as sage and sausage stuffing, country-style smoked ham with whipped sweet potatoes, spaghetti and meatballs, four-cheese ravioli, Caesar salad, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and freshly baked bread. To top it all off, you'll also get a seasonally appropriate pumpkin praline cheesecake. This holiday carryout deal feeds four to five. The bundle is cold and prepared for reheating. Add $10 to the price if you want to pick up your meal hot on Thanksgiving Day.

The Capital Grille

Price: $135

If you're picking up your turkey from the grocery store or a local farm, why not consider spending a little extra on gourmet sides? The Capital Grille is offering a Sides At Home Thanksgiving dining package that serves four. The sides include french green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry-pear chutney, brioche stuffing, gravy, seed rolls and pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey.

Whole Foods

Price: $89.99+

You can shop at Whole Foods for all of your Thanksgiving banquet needs, or instead choose the Classic Roast Whole Turkey Meal. Feast on turkey with gravy, green beans with roasted shallots, creamy mashed potatoes, traditional herb stuffing and cranberry orange sauce. The meal for four costs $109.99. If you have a bigger guest list, a meal for eight costs $179.99, or $249.99 for 12.

Whole Foods has a variety of Thanksgiving options. You can opt for the less-expensive turkey breast meal, which serves for $89.99. Or go all out and impress your guests with the Thanksgiving Extravaganza for 12 ($569.99), which has the basics plus a bunch of extras, including a glazed maple bourbon ham along with a shrimp trio platter, classic antipasti platter, empanada platter, spinach artichoke parmesan dip, vegetable crudités with hummus and butternut squash soup.

Honey Baked Ham

Price: $79.99+

Honey Baked Ham has a variety of options for your Thanksgiving dinner. The basic is the Half Boneless Ham Meal, which comes with a half ham and your choice of three frozen sides. For a bigger guest list, upgrade to an 8- or 9-pound ham, plus four sides, starting at $119.99. Of course, you can add turkey breast to your meal for an additional fee.

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cost To Take Out Thanksgiving Dinner From One of These Restaurants