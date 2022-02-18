Your Cost To Visit 2022’s Best New Theme Park Rides and Attractions

kuri2000 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Each year, theme parks across the country roll out new roller coasters and attractions to entice thrillseekers and ride enthusiasts to pay a visit. But the cost to ride can vary greatly depending on the park.

Here’s a look at how much it costs to visit these highly anticipated new rides and attractions.

ArieForce One

Location: Fun Spot America in Atlanta

Cost to ride: $20 for a single-day pass

The ArieForce One coaster — slated to open later in 2022 — features 16 airtime moments, four inversions and a first-ever raven-truss dive. It will also boast the largest zero-G stall in America.

Defiance

Location: Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colorado

Cost to ride: $39-$49 for a “Caves & Coaster” ticket

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park officially broke ground on its upcoming Defiance roller coaster in August 2021. The record-breaking coaster will feature a 3-degree freefall — the steepest freefall in the Western U.S. — and sit 7,160 feet above sea level, making it the highest looping roller coaster in America.

Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger

Location: Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio

Cost to ride: $34.99 and up for a one-day ticket

With a 75-foot near-vertical drop, the newly opened Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger is the world’s steepest dive coaster in the world. Six Flags has rated the thrill level for this roller coaster as “maximum.”

Emperor

Location: SeaWorld San Diego in San Diego

Cost to ride: $99.99 and up for a one-day ticket

This Emperor penguin-inspired coaster will be the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California when it opens on March 12. It will feature a 14-story facedown vertical drop.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Location: EPCOT at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Cost to ride: $109 for a one-day ticket

This attraction — set to open in the summer — will feature a planetarium-like exhibition and the the first-ever reverse-launch Disney coaster.

Ice Breaker

Location: SeaWorld Orlando in Orlando, Florida

Cost to ride: $29.99 and up for a reserved seating + Quick Queue Unlimited + 1-time Ice Breaker ticket

The just-opened Ice Breaker is SeaWorld’s first launch coaster. It features the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93-foot spike with a 100-degree angle.

Iron Gwazi

Location: Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Florida

Cost to ride: $121.99 and up for a single-day ticket

Iron Gwazi will be North America’s tallest and fastest hybrid coaster when it opens on March 11. It features a 206-foot peak, a 91-degree drop and top speeds of 76 miles per hour.

Pantheon

Location: Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia

Cost to ride: $94.99 and up for a single-day ticket

When it opens on March 25, Pantheon will be the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster with four launches and a top speed of 73 miles per hour. It also features two inversions, five air-time hills and a 95-degree drop.

Pirates of Speelunker Cave

Location: Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas

Cost to ride: $34.99 and up for a one-day ticket

This boat ride attraction will feature 17 scenes that combine cinematic projection with immersive sets and animatronics.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage

Location: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California

Cost to ride: $55 and up for a one-day ticket

Set to open in the summer, Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will be the tallest and longest single-rail coaster in the world. The roller coaster reaches heights of 13 stories and speeds up to 58 miles per hour.

