At what cost? Why UW-Oshkosh laid off 140 employees, creating millions in savings
An additional 76 employees accepted voluntary retirement, effective January 2024
An additional 76 employees accepted voluntary retirement, effective January 2024
Bandcamp has officially changed hands from its old new owner, Epic, to its new new owner, Songtradr, and lost half its employees in the process. The venerable digital music marketplace was acquired by Epic last year, but clearly the Fortnite maker wasn't quite sure what to do with the company, and late last month resold it to music licensing platform Songtradr as part of a wave of cost-cutting. It was known from the start that layoffs would happen, and indeed Epic and Songtradr were fairly straightforward about their necessity as part of the deal — technically the employees were laid off by Epic ahead of the formal acquisition, though it was Songtradr that decided who would and would not be hired.
The 2024 Nissan Leaf is now certified and eligible for a $3,750 EV tax credit.
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie debuted at No. 1 at the box office over the weekend. One analyst says it's a hard act to follow.
Earlier this month, LinkedIn announced that it would roll out a raft of new AI-powered tools across the business. Today, it's making a different kind of announcement focused on the future: The company is laying off 668 employees. The cuts, announced this morning, come five months after LinkedIn announced 716 job cuts, at the same time that it would be phasing out its app in China.
The 2024 VW Atlas Cross Sport SUV coupe now gets the Basecamp body kit as an option like the regular Atlas. It's the third model to get the accessories.
The 2024 Toyota Venza makes 300 changes to its MSRP, not much else. Toyota's fancy RAV4 still trying to figure itself out.
The Marlins went 220-266 during Ng's three seasons in charge.
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a good choice with those with more modest interior space needs
The biggest news stories this morning: Chevy’s first hybrid Corvette isn’t what you think, Netflix’s Squid Game reality show premieres on November 22, You might have to wait for an M3-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the new M3 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models are shaping up for release in 2024. The MacBook Pro is expected to drop early in the year, with the Air to follow months later.
The Social Security Administration’s website lets you get an early look at how much your benefits will increase next year.
Chipotle's long-term growth plans are still attractive to the Street.
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says more walkouts could begin at any moment.
War in Israel after a historic terrorist attack. Republicans in Congress remain rudderless. Nikki Haley is rising, but only so much. Robert Kennedy Jr. is an independent. And inflation is down but not out.
Join your favorite Marvel characters and fight the forces of evil, save Hyrule, or terrorize Los Santos — it's your choice.
2024 Kia EV9 three-row electric SUV gets official driving range numbers. The base Light trim accounts for the shortest and longest ranges.
After a prolonged antitrust tussle, Microsoft's near-two-year attempt to buy gaming giant Activision is finally happening, after the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accepted a restructured proposal that addresses the CMA's concerns about Microsoft dominating the cloud gaming market. The crux of Microsoft's concession to get the deal over the line lies squarely in Activision's cloud-streaming rights, which rather than being sold to Microsoft, will in fact go to Ubisoft. The French video game publisher will garner Activision's cloud-streaming rights for all PC and console games for the next 15 years, though this will only apply to markets outside the European Economic Area (EEA).
A'ja Wilson and the Aces seem completely unstoppable.
The Aces will try to close out the series and win their second straight championship, the first back-to-back titles in the WNBA since 2001-02, on Sunday in New York.