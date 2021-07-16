Cost of new Winona County jail rises to $28 million

Jul. 16—WINONA — Despite the repeated request of residents that county officials slow down and reconsider the construction of an 80-bed jail, the Winona County Board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to request bids for its increasingly expensive construction project.

"Today is an opportunity to change the decision-making on the jail," said Winona resident Scott Makstenieks. "It might seem like the inertia of decisions in the past has made it impossible, but it is possible."

Two members of the Winona County Board of Commissioners, Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward, who represent the rural part of the county, agreed with Makstenieks, but commissioners Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer and Greg Olson voted to approve the design development phase.

Initially, construction was estimated to cost about $22 million. With increased construction costs for materials and labor, that estimate has risen to more than $28 million and, said Ward, will likely hit $30 million before the county ties a contractor down to a specific price.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections has downgraded the certification of the current jail to a 90-day male-only adult facility, and has said the current jail will be closed on Sept. 30 unless the county has a plan in place to replace the jail with a new facility.

Makstenieks and several other residents from the city said the county should build, at most, a minimal jail, look for alternatives to incarceration, and use the funds allocated for the jail on mental health, housing and sustainable food programs.

Jacob repeated his concern that the proposed jail is bigger and costlier than what the county needs. In the past, he has suggested transporting arrested individuals who must be held long term to neighboring counties that already have an excess of space in their jails. Currently, Winona County sends inmates who cannot be held locally to Houston County.

"I've mentioned need and want," Ward said. "I understand the need for some type of facility, but I don't want this size of a facility and putting that burden on the taxpayers."

A presentation by representatives from Klein McCarthy Architects, which has been working with the county to develop a plan for a new jail, showed that due to rising costs of construction materials and labor, the jail, which has seen its price creep up from about $22 million to $25 million, would now cost $28 million if built today.

There is no guarantee that price will not increase again.

Ward said $28 million is simply the price for the construction of the new jail. That doesn't include remodeling the old jail, remodeling office space in the current law enforcement center, or increasing staffing for the new jail if needed.

"That's more money," Ward said. "The $28 million, that's just for a small part of what needs to be done."

Meeting highlights

What happened: The county board voted 3-2 in favor of moving forward with the bid process on its proposed jail project.

Why it matters: The county must have a new jail in the works before Sept. 30 if it hopes to get an extension from the Minnesota Department of Corrections on the certification of its current jail, or face the prospect of having no detention space in the county at all on Oct. 1. However, the 80-bed jail is seen by many as overbuilt and too costly for the county.

What's next: The county will let for bids on the project. In the meantime, the Jail Design and Construction Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday to discuss the project further.