Costa Group Holdings (ASX:CGC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of A$0.05

The board of Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of A$0.05 per share on the 6th of April. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.4%.

Costa Group Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 124% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 168.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 45% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Costa Group Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Costa Group Holdings has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.06 in 2016 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.09. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.0% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Costa Group Holdings' EPS has fallen by approximately 27% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We're Not Big Fans Of Costa Group Holdings' Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Costa Group Holdings make more consistent payments in the future. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Costa Group Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

