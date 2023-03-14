Costa Rica country profile

Map of Costa Rica

Costa Rica has coastlines on the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean.

One of the most stable countries in the region, it is also the only Central American state without a permanent standing army, after it was abolished in 1948.

It also enjoys one of the highest standards of living in the region, although a significant percentage of Costa Ricans still live below the poverty line.

Its rich biodiversity makes Costa Rice a popular destination for eco-tourists, and tourism in general is the top source of income.

Read more country profiles - Profiles by BBC Monitoring

FACTS

LEADER

President: Rodrigo Chaves

Economist Rodrigo Chaves won the presidential election in April 2022, beating former President José María Figueres.

The 60-year-old ran on a promise of shaking up traditional party politics, and tapped into discontent with Costa Rica's struggling economy.

MEDIA

Newspaper vendor in Costa Rica

Costa Rica has a lively press and broadcasting scene. It also has the best record of respecting freedom of expression in Latin America, says Reporters Without Borders.

There were more than 4 million internet users, comprising around 86% of the population, by 2017.

TIMELINE

Key dates in Costa Rica's history:

Costa Rica has several active volcanoes

1502 - Christopher Colombus sights Costa Rica. Spanish colonisation begins in 1522.

1821 - Costa Rica declares independence from Spain and joins the Mexican Empire.

1823 - Costa Rica becomes a province of the Central American Federation along with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

1838 - Costa Rica becomes a fully independent country.

1948 - Former president Rafael Angel Calderon loses the election by a slim margin and refuses to accept newly-elected president Otillio Ulate. A 44-day civil war ensues, and a temporary government led by socialist landowner Jose Figueres emerges.

1948-49 - A new constitution is adopted, which includes the dissolution of the armed forces.

1987 - President Oscar Arias Sanchez wins the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending civil wars in El Salvador and Nicaragua. He wins a second term in 2006.

2010 - Laura Chinchilla becomes Costa Rica's first female president.