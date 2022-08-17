Costa Rica eyes raising $2.7 billion via sale of state financial assets

Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles
·1 min read

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves said on Tuesday he plans to present a bill to sell state-owned banks Banco de Costa Rica and Banco Internacional de Costa Rica, as well as 49% of the state-owned INS insurance company to reduce public debt.

If approved, the sale of the banks is expected to raise $1.8 billion, equivalent to some 2.8% of Costa Rica's gross domestic product, while the stake in the insurance company should fetch around $890 million, Chaves said in a speech marking his first 100 days in office.

"Soon we'll present the bill to Congress, they're ready for it and I'm looking over (it)," Chaves said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) approved a $290 million credit line for Costa Rica to be used for the country's fiscal consolidation and a "low-emission economic recovery," the development bank said.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • Drugmaker Endo Files for Bankrupty Over Debt, US Opioid Litigation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drug manufacturer Endo International Plc filed for bankruptcy after being overwhelmed by litigation, including claims that it profited by helping fuel the US opioid epidemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mo

  • WeTrade's Monkeypox Testing Kits May Go Global. Why A New Agreement Is Sending Shares Soaring Double Digits?

    WeTrade Group Inc (NASDAQ: WETG) collaborated with MobiLab Medical Innovatives to launch a globally unparalleled and one-of-a-kind Monkeypox Virus testing kit with combined insurance coverage products with world-leading insurance companies. MobiLab is in the business of providing smart solutions for individuals and companies of all sizes self-screening tests covering a wide range of major diseases, infections, and viruses. Also Read: Rapid Test For Monkeypox? NY-Based Chembio Diagnostics Thinks

  • NZ central bank signals aggressive tightening pace after 50-bps hike

    New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday delivered its seventh straight interest rate hike and signalled a more hawkish tightening path over coming months to restrain stubbornly high inflation. The aggressive tone of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) statement warning of future hikes being brought forward lifted the local dollar and pushed swap rates higher. The RBNZ raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.0% as expected, a level not seen since September 2015, and crucially, it now sees rates at 4.0% by early next year, compared to a previous projection of 3.7%.

  • Dow closes higher for fifth straight day, retail and bank stocks boosted

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines market movements, as well as the the action surrounding retail, financial, and luxury brand stocks.

  • Windsor Hills crash suspect suffering from long history of mental health issues

    Court papers filed Monday reveal new details about Nicole Linton, the 37-year-old charged with murdering six people in a Windsor Hills crash, including reports that she's been involuntarily committed several times.

  • Factbox-'You'll be glad you bought a flamethrower': The tweets of Elon Musk

    Musk has a history of being unconventional, posting irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a Manchester United deal. Below are some other tweets by Musk - who has more than 103 million followers - which have taken investors, Twitter users, Twitter's board and the rest of his audience than by surprise.

  • Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager

    Twitter will have to produce documents from its former general manager as Musk's attorneys demand new information on data.

  • Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Gets Cash-Injection Offers, Approval to Sell Mined Bitcoin

    Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, which disclosed Monday that it was running low on money, said it has gotten several proposals to inject cash into the company and won approval from a U.S. judge to sell bitcoin (BTC) that it mines. Celsius lawyer Josh Sussberg disclosed the receipt of cash-injection offers during a Tuesday bankruptcy hearing but didn't say how big the offers were. Moving hastily on this is “mission critical” for Celsius, Sussberg said.

  • How Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg makes and spends his $65 billion fortune, from Italian sports cars to millions in Hawaii real estate

    Mark Zuckerberg spends his billions on mostly charity and real estate, like a San Francisco home that he just sold for $31 million.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • President Biden forgives nearly $4 billion in student debt — what’s next?

    The pause on student loan repayments is ending soon, what are Biden’s options on student debt?

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • If you really want to be rich, you need to do this, says Mark Cuban

    Recently, we came across a simple piece of money advice from billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on his Maverick blog that we felt resonated in today’s money-stressed world. Indeed plenty of pros agree with him that saving money can make you, if not rich, then at least richer (and the good news is this: savings accounts are now paying far more than they did a year ago, and you can find the best rates you can get here). “The first step is you have to want to make changes,” says certified financial planner Spencer Betts of Bickling Financial Services.

  • Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker's Data: Its Ex-Product Head

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. was ordered to hand over files from its former consumer product head to Elon Musk on spam and bot accounts the billionaire has cited in seeking to abandon his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Bring Major Compounding to Your Portfolio

    Although each individual dividend payment might seem small on its own, when you harness them to drive compound growth, they can work wonders.

  • Student-loan borrowers will know 'soon' if the debt payment pause will be extended before it expires in 2 weeks, Biden's Education Secretary says

    Education Sec. Miguel Cardona said he is "having conversations daily with the White House" on the student-loan payment pause that's expiring Aug. 31.

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soared 30% Yesterday. Is Now the Time to Buy?

    Trading volume over the past 24 hours is up 125% as more than $3.6 billion of the cryptocurrency changed hands.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye