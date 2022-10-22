Costa Rica search underway for missing plane carrying five Germans

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica's coast guard and police were searching on Saturday for a plane with five German citizens on board which lost contact along the Caribbean coast, the country's security minister said.

Costa Rican authorities received an alert on Friday night about a missing plane, chartered for a private flight, which was en route from Mexico to Costa Rica's Limon airport, Security Minister Jorge Torres said in a video.

"The aircraft lost communication with the control tower near the Barra de Parismina (a few minutes from Limon) and we immediately activated the protocol with the Coast Guard and Air Surveillance Service," Torres said.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo, writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Jason Neely)