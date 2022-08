The Conversation

How do you pronounce 'Muslim'? What about 'spiel'? Linda Staf/Shutterstock.comPolitics can predict the TV shows we watch, the shops we frequent and the places we live. But what about the way we speak? In a 2019 study, I was able to show how your political orientation can influence how you pronounce certain words. How members of America’s two parties view the country – and its place in the world – might explain this phenomenon. A tale of two presidents You may have noticed former President Donald