    Costamare: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    MONACO (AP) _ Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $76.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the company said it had a loss of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 26 cents per share.

    The shipping company posted revenue of $111.9 million in the period.

    Costamare shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.12, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMRE

