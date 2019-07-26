Costamare (CMRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Costamare (NYSE: CMRE)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:





Operator

Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Costamare Inc. conference call on the second-quarter 2019 financial results. We have with us Mr. Gregory Zikos, chief financial officer of the company.

[Operator instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, July 25, 2019. We would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to read slide number two of the presentation, which contains the forward-looking statements. And I would now pass the floor to your speaker today, Mr.

Zikos. Please go ahead, sir.

Gregory Zikos -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. During the second quarter of the year, the company delivered profitable results. Net income and earnings per share more than doubled compared to the same period of last year. Charter rates for the larger container ships continue to improve, boosted by service upgrades and a reduction in supply due to scrubber fittings.

We have chartered, in total, 18 vessels over the last months, benefiting from a rising market in the larger-asset classes. On the financing side, we arranged financing agreements for an aggregate amount of $460 million, proactively extending maturities relating to 10 vessels and raising 100% financing for the scrubber installation on five ships. And now moving to the slide presentation. On Slide 3, you can see the highlights.

More From The Motley Fool

The adjusted EPS is $0.23. Over the past quarter, we have signed new financings for total amount of $460 million, proactively refinancing and extending various maturities and financing 100% of scrubbers to be installed on five vessels. We do maintain a strong balance sheet with approximately 43% leverage, and we have no off-balance sheet financing. Over the last months, we have chartered, in total, 18 vessels.

Regarding the market, charter rates for larger vessels have continued their upward momentum. The added fleet has dropped 1.6%, and the fleet's net growth in 2019 is estimated at around 3%. On Slide 4 and Slide 5, you can see a summary of our recent charting activity. What's worth mentioning on Slide 4 is the increase in the charter rates for the larger vessels compared to last than.

Over the next year, 16 Post Panamax Containerships are due for rechartering, which provides us with significant upside should the momentum continue. On Slide 5, you can see the forward fixing of the five 8,800 TEU container ships, which have increased our contracted revenues by about $185 million. Moving on to Slide 6. You can see the new financings for the total amount of $460 million.

All the refinances have been concluded with the exception of the one, involving the vessels Valor and Valiant, which is expected to be concluded within this month. The recent maturities have been extended by an average of four years. We do not have any substantial loans maturing over the next two years. On Slide 7, you can see our dividend payments, as well as the sale of one vessel, which was co-owned with York Capital.

On Slide 8, we show our second-quarter 2019 results. During the second quarter of this year, the company generated revenues of $117 million and total net income of $26.2 million. The second quarter adjusted EPS amounts to $0.23. Our adjusted figures take into consideration the following noncash items: the average other revenues; account gains or losses for month disclosures; prepaid lease rentals; and noncash charges.

On Slide 9, we are showing the revenue contribution for our fleet. Almost 100% of our deposit cash comes from physical charters like Maersk, MSC, Evergreen, Cosco Guangzhou, and Hapag-Lloyd. Today, we have $2.4 billion in contracted revenues and a remaining time-charter duration of about 3.9 years. On the last Slide, we are discussing the market.

Regarding charter rates, there has been a further strengthening in the market during Q2. The idle fleet has fallen to a low level of 1.6%. The order book has been steadily decreasing to 11%. As already mentioned, we are actively looking for new transactions in this market environment.