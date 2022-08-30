A Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) insider increased their holdings by 2.2% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Costamare Inc.'s (NYSE:CMRE ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Costamare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos bought US$6.7m worth of shares at a price of US$12.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.55). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Costamare Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At Costamare,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. We can see that Chairman & CEO Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos paid US$6.7m for shares in the company. But Chairman & CEO Konstantinos Konstantakopoulos sold shares worth US$3.3m. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership Of Costamare

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Costamare insiders own about US$680m worth of shares (which is 49% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Costamare Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Costamare. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Costamare has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

