Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we are going to look at Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Costamare:

0.053 = US$162m ÷ (US$2.5b – US$212m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Costamare has an ROCE of 5.3%.

Is Costamare’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Costamare’s ROCE is around the 5.4% average reported by the Shipping industry. Putting aside Costamare’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Costamare’s current ROCE of 5.3% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 8.9%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Costamare.

Do Costamare’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Costamare has total liabilities of US$212m and total assets of US$2.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 8.4% of its total assets. Costamare has very few current liabilities, which have a minimal effect on its already low ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Costamare’s ROCE

Nevertheless, there are potentially more attractive companies to invest in. You might be able to find a better buy than Costamare. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).