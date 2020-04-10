Costamp Group S.p.A.’s (BIT:MOLD) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry

Today we'll look at Costamp Group S.p.A. (BIT:MOLD) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Costamp Group:

0.044 = €2.1m ÷ (€91m - €44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Costamp Group has an ROCE of 4.4%.

Is Costamp Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Costamp Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Machinery industry average of 8.3%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Costamp Group stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Costamp Group's current ROCE of 4.4% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 15% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can see in the image below how Costamp Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:MOLD Past Revenue and Net Income April 10th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Costamp Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Costamp Group has total assets of €91m and current liabilities of €44m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 49% of its total assets. Costamp Group's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.