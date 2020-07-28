    Advertisement

    CoStar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    WASHINGTON (AP) _ CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $60.4 million.

    The Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.34 per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

    The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $397.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.10.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $415 million to $420 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    CoStar expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.22 to $9.42 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion.

    CoStar shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $716.74, a climb of 14% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSGP

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.