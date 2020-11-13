    Advertisement

    Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

    ($ in thousands except per share amounts)

    COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 that have been reviewed by the independent accounting firm BKD, LLP.

    Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

    • Revenues of $15,727, a 11.5% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2019.

    • Operating expenses, net of a goodwill impairment loss of $939, were down 19.4% to $5,062, compared to $6,283 in the third quarter of 2019.

    • GAAP net loss of $8,292, or ($5.17) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $840, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

    • Adjusted earnings of $372, or $0.234 per diluted share, compared to $1,287, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings of $1,036, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $37, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

    • Adjusted EBITDA of $974, compared to $2,010 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of $2,124, compared to $904 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

    Scott Switzer, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer stated, "Like many businesses, we continue to adapt and evolve in response to the global pandemic. Our "One Costar" initiative has led to increased collaboration across our subsidiaries which has opened the door to new opportunities by expanding our ability to introduce products into new markets. The initiative has also driven many efficiencies that increase our agility to respond to the ever-changing market environment.  I am encouraged by how well our team continues to navigate new challenges while remaining focused on providing industry leading customer service and support."

    Sarah Ryder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, went on to say, "During the third quarter we saw a nearly 7.5% increase in revenue over the prior quarter, while realizing the benefit of expense reduction efforts executed throughout the second and third quarters. There were large non-cash charges incurred in the quarter as we put a valuation allowance on our deferred tax asset, recognized an impairment loss on the goodwill associated with the Arecont Vision acquisition and modified our inventory excess and obsolescence reserve policy. We will continue to evaluate our cost structure to ensure alignment with potential COVID-19 related restrictions which may continue to impact revenue."

    The Company's independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Auditor's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP net income (loss):







    Quarter Ended 9/30/20

    Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

    Nine Months Ended 9/30/20

    Nine Months Ended 9/30/19

    Adjusted Earnings

    372

    1,287

    1,036

    37

    Less:





        Stock-Based Compensation

    (27)

    (124)

    (112)

    (297)

        Intangible Amortization

    (318)

    (323)

    (953)

    (971)

        Restructuring Costs



    (635)


        Impairment Loss

    (939)


    (939)


        Revaluation of Deferred Tax Asset

    (4,614)


    (4,614)


        Modification to Inventory Reserve Policy

    (2,766)


    (2,766)


    Net Income (Loss)

    (8,292)

    840

    (8,983)

    (1,231)







    Quarter Ended 9/30/20

    Quarter Ended 9/30/2019

    Nine Months Ended 9/30/20

    Nine Months Ended 9/30/19

    Adjusted EBITDA

    974

    2,010

    2,124

    904

    Less:





        Interest

    (205)

    (350)

    (703)

    (1,006)

        Income Taxes (Benefit)

    (4,896)

    (255)

    (4,653)

    474

        Depreciation

    (115)

    (118)

    (346)

    (335)

        Intangible Amortization

    (318)

    (323)

    (953)

    (971)

        Stock-Based Compensation

    (27)

    (124)

    (112)

    (297)

        Restructuring Costs



    (635)


        Impairment Loss

    (939)


    (939)


        Modification to Inventory Reserve Policy

    (2,766)


    (2,766)


    Net Income (Loss)

    (8,292)

    840

    (8,983)

    (1,231)



    These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

    About Costar Technologies, Inc.

    Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2020. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

    Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

    This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

    You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

     

    COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


























    CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








    (AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)







































    September 30, 2020


    December 31, 2019






    (Reviewed)     



    (Audited)     

    ASSETS












    Current assets








       Cash and cash equivalents



    $

    1


    $

    1

       Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts






          of $249 and $396, respectively


    9,467



    9,056

       Inventories




    15,974



    20,196

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets



    2,286



    2,295


    Total current assets




    27,728



    31,548










    Non-current assets









       Property and equipment, net




    645



    910

       Deferred financing costs, net




    30



    59

       Deferred tax asset, net







    4,514

       Intangible assets, net




    6,730



    7,683

       Goodwill





    5,574



    6,513

       Right of use assets




    2,426



    3,131

       Other non-current assets




    149



    149






    (661)





    Total non-current assets



    15,554



    22,959


    Total assets



    $

    43,282


    $

    54,507











    LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
























    Current liabilities








       Accounts payable



    $

    4,362


    $

    5,639

       Accrued expenses and other




    6,473



    5,879

       Line of credit




    14,030



    15,953

       Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized 






           financing fees




    3,789



    781

       Contingent purchase price




    498



    1,490

       Current maturities of notes payable, unrelated party





    583

       Current maturities of lease liabilities



    1,035



    990


    Total current liabilities



    30,187



    31,315










    Long-Term liabilities








       Long-term debt, net of current maturities and 






            unamortized financing fees






    3,592

       Payroll Protection Program loan



    3,025




       Deferred tax liability




    100




       Non-current maturities of lease liabilities



    1,607



    2,389


    Total long-term liabilities



    4,732



    5,981


    Total liabilities




    34,919



    37,296










    Stockholders' Equity








       Preferred stock








       Common stock




    3



    3

       Additional paid-in capital




    157,613



    157,478

       Accumulated deficit




    (144,732)



    (135,749)

    Less common stock held in treasury, at cost



    (4,521)



    (4,521)


    Total stockholders' equity



    8,363



    17,211











    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

    $

    43,282


    $

    54,507


     

     

     

    COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES












































    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS














    (AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)
































































    Three Months Ended September 30,



    Nine Months Ended September 30,





    2020


    2019


    2020


    2019






    (Reviewed)



    (Reviewed)



    (Reviewed)



    (Reviewed)
















    Net revenues



    $

    15,727


    $

    17,774


    $

    47,395


    $

    52,588

    Cost of revenues




    12,917



    10,054



    32,449



    31,527
















    Gross profit




    2,810



    7,720



    14,946



    21,061
















    Selling, general and administrative
    expenses



    4,065



    4,821



    13,448



    17,358

    Engineering and development expense



    997



    1,462



    3,552



    4,411

    Restructuring costs










    635




    Impairment loss




    939






    939









    6,001



    6,283



    18,574



    21,769

    Income (loss) from operations



    (3,191)



    1,437



    (3,628)



    (708)


    Other expenses















    Interest expense




    (205)



    (350)



    (703)



    (1,006)


    Other income, net







    8



    1



    9

    Total other expenses, net




    (205)



    (342)



    (702)



    (997)
















    Income (loss) before taxes




    (3,396)



    1,095



    (4,330)



    (1,705)

    Income tax provision (benefit)



    4,896



    255



    4,653



    (474)
















    Net income (loss)



    $

    (8,292)


    $

    840


    $

    (8,983)


    $

    (1,231)
















    Net income (loss) per share:














    Basic



    $

    (5.17)


    $

    0.53


    $

    (5.63)


    $

    (0.78)

















    Diluted



    $

    (5.17)


    $

    0.51


    $

    (5.63)


    $

    (0.78)
















    Weighted average shares outstanding:














    Basic




    1,603



    1,597



    1,596



    1,576

















    Diluted




    1,603



    1,633



    1,596



    1,576


     

    View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costar-technologies-inc-announces-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-ended-september-30-2020-301173085.html

    SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

