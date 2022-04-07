Costco and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans

slobo / Getty Images

There's no doubt that salary is an important part of anyone's job. But these days, company benefits also play a big role in attracting -- and retaining -- job candidates. Most companies offer employee benefits such as health insurance and paid vacation and unlimited PTO. Many also offer 401(k) plans, which have become a key tool in helping employees plan their financial futures. According to a May 2021 report from Fidelity, employers contributed an average of 4.6% of employees' salaries to their 401(k)s in the first quarter of 2021.

But not all 401(k) plans are created equal. Some employers match employee contributions at a higher percentage and some include profit-sharing in the deal. A competitive 401(k) plan should have both low fees and a good company match. Although not all of the companies here provide specifics on their fees or what they match, they all have one thing in common -- their employees love their job benefits, and that includes their 401(k)s.

AAA Club Alliance

AAA Club Alliance scored 3.7 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor for its benefits package. That's not surprising given the fact that the company matches employee contributions to the 401(k) up to 7%. AAA Club Alliance also offers employees 2.5 weeks of paid time off for the first three years, paid holidays and a paid training and tuition reimbursement program.

Accenture

Accenture helps clients grow and transform their businesses. New employees don't have to wait to become active in the 401(k) program at Accenture -- everyone is immediately eligible to contribute. After meeting eligibility requirements, employees get a matching contribution for each dollar they contribute up to to 6% of their eligible compensation. The company doesn't publicly disclose vesting information, but employees report they are 100% vested in their own contributions immediately and become 100% vested in Accenture's matching contributions after two years.

Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is a travel nurse agency that was voted a top workplace seven years in a row by The San Diego Union-Tribune. The company offers a matching 401(k), and after a year you're eligible for matching. Aya will match your contributions dollar-for-dollar for the first 3%, and 50 cents for every dollar on the next 2%. Other benefits include free premium medical, life, dental and vision insurance and unlimited paid time off.

Bain & Company

Boston-based Bain & Company, a global management consultancy, treats its employees well enough to earn 4.8 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor's benefits rating. In addition to a 401(k) match, Bain offers a top-notch health insurance plan as well as maternity and paternity leave and an employee well-being program.

Citigroup

The global banking company offers a very impressive benefits package. You're eligible to contribute to your 401K your first day at Citi. In most cases, you are eligible for matching contributions after you have worked at Citi for one year. If you meet certain requirements, Citi also provides a fixed contribution of up to 2% of your eligible pay.

CNX Resources Corporation

CNX Resources, an independent gas exploration and production company, offers its employees a long list of benefits. One of those benefits is a 401(k) plan that provides employees with a 6% company match. The plan boasts about $551 million in assets and more than 2,900 participants. CNX also offers other corporate perks such as professional development reimbursement, paid parental leave, adoption assistance and flexible work schedules.

Costco Wholesale

Costco wants its employees to retire comfortably. To help them reach that goal, the company matches employee contributions at 50 cents on the dollar for the first $1,000 each year, for a maximum match of $500 a year. Eligibility is based on a percentage of employees' eligible earnings. That percentage rises as an employee puts in more years of service.

E. & J. Gallo Winery

E. & J. Gallo Winery is a family owned company that treats its employees like family. In fact, employees gave its benefits program 4.2 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor. In addition to offering employees a profit-sharing retirement plan, it offers pretax and after-tax 401(k) plans with a company match. Employees get a 100% match of contributions of up to 3% of their annual income.

General Motors

An automaker that once filed for bankruptcy might not seem like a good candidate to offer competitive employee benefits, but General Motors does just that. Its 401(k) plan provides employees with both a match and GM retirement contributions. According to one employee on Glassdoor, you receive a 3% base contribution plus GM matches up to 4% on top of that

GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a crowdfunding site that caters to individuals, groups and organizations. On Glassdoor, employees report that the company takes care of its employees with 401(k) matching up to 6%, though there are no current details on the percentage. One current GoFundMe employee reported that the company offers "fully covered healthcare (and) unlimited PTO for salaried employees" while another reported a $600 annual wellness stipend a $400 work-from-home stipend per month. GoFundMe also offers performance bonuses.

GoGo squeeZ

Natural yogurt maker GoGo squeeZ has a 4.3 benefits rating on Glassdoor. One reason is its comprehensive benefits package, which keeps employees happy with health, dental, life and vision insurance, as well as bonuses, gym memberships and social events. The company's 401(k) plan features a company match of 4%.

Honeywell International

In 2018, Honeywell looked to bolster its workers' retirement savings by increasing how much it matches employee contributions to its 401(k) plan. According to an article on Forbes' site, Honeywell employees who had been getting a 75% match on the initial 8% of pay had their match boosted to 87.5%. The maximum company match for these workers rose to 7% from 6%. Those numbers still hold true today, according to Honeywell. With Honeywell, employees are always 100% vested in their own contributions. However, employees become eligible for the match after three years of service.

Imgur

Imgur is an online image-sharing community that scored 4.6 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor for its benefits program. The company offers 401(k) matching but doesn't disclose the percentage. One reviewer on Glassdoor put the match at 4%. Other benefits and perks Imgur offers include unlimited paid time off and the option to work from home.

Kimley-Horn & Associates

The company states on its website that its average employee's 401(k) plan is on track to replace 70% of their income in retirement, which is nearly triple the percentage on the average 401(k) plan. Kimley-Horn provides a two-to-one 401(k) match on the first 4% an employee contributes. The company also offers a generous profit-sharing program.

Lone Pine Capital

Founded in Greenwich, Connecticut, in 1997, Lone Pine Capital is a hedge fund that started 2019 with $32 billion in assets under management. Employees here seem to have no problem building lucrative retirement accounts. Lone Pine Capital's average 401(k) account balance is $1.31 million, according to Brightscope. That's far above the industry average of $129,157. Lone Pine's 401(k) plan has more than $182.4 million in assets and more than 100 active participants.

RealSelf

RealSelf is a healthcare marketplace that lets users browse patient reviews and read medical expert opinions on treatments and providers. The company got 4.6 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor for its benefits package. RealSelf offers a matching 401(k) with up to a 4% match for employees. It does say the plan has a profit-sharing component, more than $7.9 million in assets and more than 200 active participants.

SES Americom

SES Americom is a provider of satellite and ground communications solutions. It has over 800 active participants and over $196 million in plan assets. One Glassdoor user said, "Vacation, 401(k) and good health insurance are the best things about the benefits package. They keep the European standard of vacation for U.S. employees which is much better than most U.S. companies." Glassdoor users report a matching 401(k) with up to 6% match.

Southwest Airlines

Employees of Southwest Airlines can save for retirement through both Roth and pretax 401(k) plans. The company matches employee contributions dollar-for-dollar for up to 9.3% of their eligible earnings. Not only is Southwest's 401(k) plan very competitive, the company also offers employees a profit-sharing benefit that has ranged over the past 10 years from 1%-16% of their eligible compensation.

Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett

The Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett law firm offers a defined contribution plan with a 401(k) component and a profit-sharing feature. The company's plan has over 1,200 users with a $270,000 average account balance. The firm's other benefits include flexible work arrangements, off-site emergency child care, a subsidized on-site cafeteria, a $2,500 technology stipend and matching donations to law schools.

Ultimate Kronos Group

Ultimate Kronos Group develops and sells UKG Ready and UKG Pro, which are cloud-based human capital management software systems for businesses. Its 401(k) savings plan features a 45% company match. Other benefits include unlimited personal time off, 100% covered health insurance premiums and fertility assistance.

Vimeo

Vimeo is a video-sharing platform formed by a group of filmmakers in 2004. Today it serves more than 80 million creators who can share and promote their work on the platform. Employees gave its benefits program 4.5 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor. Reviews report that there's 10% 401(k) matching that vests after two years employment. Plus, there's a monthly wellness stipend and unlimited time off.

Walmart

Despite what you might have read or heard about Walmart as an employer, the retail giant is very competitive in terms of matching 401(k) contributions. After one year of service, Walmart will match employees' contributions dollar-for-dollar for up to 6% of their eligible pay. Say you earn $30,000 a year at Walmart and contribute 6% of your salary, or $1,800, to your 401(k). Walmart will match that with a $1,800 contribution of its own. Hourly associates can also contribute to Walmart's 401(k).

WillowTree

Willowtree, an app development company with offices in Virginia, North Carolina and New York, has earned kudos from Fortune, Glassdoor and Inc. for being a top place to work. The company's benefits include a 401(k) match, stock options, flexible work hours and gym memberships. Employees gave its benefits package a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating on Glassdoor, with one employee noting that workers receive company matching of up to 6% on 401(k)s.

Zeta Associates

With a 4.7-star rating out of 5 stars on Glassdoor, Zeta Associates' benefits certainly seem popular enough. The company's incorporated profit-sharing plan includes a 401(k) as well as a profit-sharing component. Reviewers on Glassdoor report that Zeta Associates automatically ​​puts 25% of salary into a 401k plan. Another perk is getting 320 hours of PTO.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans