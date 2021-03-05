Costco’s 2Q Sales Soar 15% On E-Commerce Boom; Street Is Bullish

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Costco Wholesale Corp. reported 2Q revenues that beat the Street's estimates, driven by strong comparable sales (comps) and e-commerce growth. However, 2Q earnings missed consensus estimates due to costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the retailer were down 2.3% in Thursday’s extended trading session.

Costco (COST) reported 2Q earnings of $2.14 per share, which grew 1.9% year-over-year but fell short of the Street’s estimates of $2.45 per share. 2Q earnings included “$246 million pretax, or $0.41 per diluted share, in costs incurred primarily from COVID-19 premium wages,” the company said.

2Q revenues (including membership fees) increased 14.6% year-over-year to $44.8 billion, topping consensus estimates of $43.8 billion. Excluding membership fees, net sales increased 14.7% year-over-year.

Total comps rose 13%, with e-commerce sales growth of 75.8% in 2Q (ending Feb. 14, 2021). Excluding the volatility in gasoline prices and foreign exchange rate, comps grew 12.9% in 2Q, with e-commerce sales rising nearly 75%.

As for the month of February, the company reported sales of $14.05 billion, which rose 15.2% year-on-year. Comps for February rose 13.8%, while e-commerce sales growth spiked 91.1%. Adjusted comps grew 12.3%, with e-commerce sales rising by 89.4%. (See Costco stock analysis on TipRanks)

During the earnings call, the company’s CFO, Richard A. Galanti, said that effective from March 1, “our entry level hourly wages will increase from $15 and $15.50 an hour to $16 and $16. 50 an hour” in the U.S. and Canada.

Following the results, Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh lowered the price target to $350 (10% upside potential) from $400. In a note to investors, the analyst said, “We were early and did not expect this shortfall or the minimum wage increase to $16.” He added, “Given still difficult upcoming compares and now cost pressures, the setup has gotten even more challenging. As a result, we view COST shares as appropriate for longer-term players, but are removing as top pick.”

Parikh still maintained a Buy rating on Costco stock, as he believes that “FY23 (August 2023) likely represents a return to normalized profit growth.”

Overall, the rest of the Street has a bullish outlook on the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 9 Buys and 3 Holds. The average analyst price target of $396.50 implies upside potential of over 24% to current levels. Shares have gained about 9% over the past year.

Furthermore, COST scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Related News:
BlueLinx Posts Blowout Quarter; Stock Rises 9%
Trip.com Posts Tepid 4Q Results; Shares Rise On China Recovery
General Dynamics Increases Quarterly Dividend By 8.2%

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Recommended Stories

  • China to Pour More Money Into Chips, AI and 5G to Catch U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence in its latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.Chinese Premier Li Keqiang singled out key areas in which to achieve “major breakthroughs in core technologies,” including high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors and cloud computing -- areas in which American firms now hold sway. Beijing will also aim to get 56% of the country on faster fifth-generation or 5G networks. Nationwide R&D spending will increase by more than 7% annually, which “is expected to account for a higher percentage of GDP” than during the previous five years, he added.China is moving quickly to cut its dependence on the West for crucial components like computer chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Beijing is also making big bets on emerging technologies from hydrogen vehicles to biotech while looking to ensure its own chipmakers can compete with the likes of Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. That encompasses a new emphasis on silicon design software and so-called third-generation chipmaking -- two areas critical to Beijing’s drive to achieve technology self-sufficiency.“Innovation remains at the heart of China’s modernization drive,” Li said in an address to the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Friday. “We will strengthen our science and technology to provide strategic support for China’s development.”Li’s speech punctuated goals enumerated in China’s 14th five-year plan, also released Friday, which prioritized advances in younger spheres such as quantum computing, neural networks and DNA banks. The document enshrines a multi-layered strategy both pragmatic and ambitious in scope, embracing aspirations to replace pivotal U.S. suppliers and fend off Washington, while molding homegrown champions in emergent fields.Chipmakers including Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. rose more than 3% on mainland bourses in the afternoon. But Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s largest chipmaker, slipped in tandem with a broader global tech-shares selloff.Read more: China Sets Conservative Economic Growth Target of Above 6%At stake is nothing less than the future of the world’s No. 2 economy. Beijing is moving swiftly while the Biden administration escalates a battle against what it called “techno-autocracies.” That could extend or even expand blacklistings that banned key transactions with corporations from Huawei Technologies Co. to ByteDance Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.To a country that imports $300 billion of chips annually, a worsening global shortage drives home the risk of relying on potentially hostile suppliers for the building blocks of everything from AI to next-generation networks and autonomous vehicles. Friday’s report formalized China’s ambitions to develop its own software for semiconductor design -- supplanting tools from American firms Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Synopsys Inc.It also pledged to develop its own advanced chip manufacturing technologies and key materials that comprise third-generation chips. The country aims to secure first-mover advantage in that nascent arena, involving compounds such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride and chips can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in fifth-generation radio frequency chips, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Friday’s documents provided important clues about the envisioned roadmap. That includes building more national laboratories and innovation centers, as well as ramping up efforts to implement a little-heard of program called the Sci-Tech Innovation 2030 Agenda. Beijing also revealed plans to try and entice more talent from abroad via a “technology immigration system,” likely targeting semiconductor hotbeds from Silicon Valley to Taiwan.Read more: China Deals Fresh Blow to Tech Giants in Reach for DataOpen sharing of data will be key, according to the report. Beijing is establishing a platform for sharing public and government data, while simultaneously crafting policies to ensure the security of that information. In a related move, the five-year plan called on technology giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. to share key data, dealing a further blow to companies already reeling from heightened antitrust scrutiny.“Basic research is the wellspring of scientific and technological innovation,” Li said. “So we will ensure the stable functioning of funding mechanism for basic research and boost spending in this area by a considerable sum.”(Updates with share action from the sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 20 Ways to Pay Less at Costco

    Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...

  • Costco Stock Slips on Mixed Earnings

    (COST) Wholesale was lower in late trading Thursday, following the discount retailer’s mixed fiscal second-quarter results. Costco (ticker: COST) said it earned $951 million, or $2.14 a share, compared with $2.10 in the year-ago period. The company’s same-store sales rose 12.9%, excluding fluctuations in gasoline and foreign currency exchange, led by a 74.8% gain in e-commerce sales.

  • Costco (COST) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Costco (COST) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -11.57% and 0.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended February 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • 'Neanderthal thinking' for states to lift mask mandate -Biden

    Asked if he had a message to Texas and Mississippi, Biden told reporters: "I think it's a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference."Biden said the increasing availability of vaccinations was making a difference in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was critical to remain vigilant about wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing."The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that, 'In the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it.' It still matters," Biden said before a brainstorming meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers to address cancer.

  • Australia asks European Commission to review Italy's vaccine block

    Australia has asked the European Commission to review a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, while stressing on Friday the missing doses would not affect the rollout of Australia's inoculation programme. Italy, supported by the European Commission, barred the planned export of around 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its European Union contract commitments.

  • Review: For better or worse, 'Chaos Walking' crushes the possibility of a sci-fi franchise

    Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star in and Doug Liman directs the sci-fi thriller "Chaos Walking," based on Patrick Ness' futuristic YA novel series.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • 'This Is Not a Shelter.' Ceyenne Doroshow on Providing Free, Safe Space for LGBTQ People in Need

    "Letting us create what we know is going to save our community." Ceyenne Doroshow founded Gays and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society, or G.L.I.T.S., in 2015 to help trans and sex-worker communities with issues like housing and health care. In response, Doroshow and her team at G.L.I.T.S. began fund­raising; they bailed LGBTQIA+ inmates out of COVID-ravaged jails and housed them in safe Airbnb rentals; secured rent money for the Black trans community; and ultimately bought a $2 million 12-unit residential building that would be a free safe place for Black trans folks to live.

  • How Rishi Sunak's Budget will affect household finances in the UK

    The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his budget for the coming year on Wednesday. Here's the main measures and what they mean for people in the UK.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • How AstraZeneca's vaccine got mired in politics and mistrust to become Europe's least favorite shot

    A succession of communication blunders about the vaccine has led some Europeans to see it as second rate.

  • UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the latest problems surrounding Brexit and Northern Ireland could be solved with good will and common sense. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. "I am sure that with a bit of good will and common sense that all these technical problems are eminently solvable," Johnson said in a pooled interview during a trip to north east England.

  • Rubio rips coronavirus relief package for giving money to Planned Parenthood, ‘bailing out irresponsible states’

    Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., discusses the Senate gearing up to take up the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

  • How police are warding off threats from QAnon and militias threatening violence on 4 March

    Analysis: US Capitol Police trying a measure of transparency for a change

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • 23 celebrity parents who welcomed babies via surrogates

    According to multiple reports, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin used a surrogate to welcome their sixth child.

  • Civil War: Trump attacks Republican strategist Rove, who fires back

    Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump's first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances but short on vision. "He’s a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda," Trump complained in a statement issued by his office in Palm Beach, Florida. Rove, the architect of Republican George W. Bush's presidential victories in 2000 and 2004, wrote in an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that Trump's speech last Sunday to the Conservative Political Action Conference was wanting.