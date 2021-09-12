Costco Advent calendars 2021: Raise a glass, wine and beer calendars back at clubs

It's only September, but Costco is already getting into the holiday "spirit."

Aside from starting to sell Christmas decor alongside Halloween costumes, the retailer has brought back its popular wine and beer Advent calendars, which are used to count down the Advent season, the religious days leading up to Christmas Eve.

"It might be Advent-ageous to add two very fun beer and wine holiday items to your Costco list in early September, as they sell out quickly," the wholesale club said in its September edition of Costco Connection magazine.

The wine calendars cost $99.99 and include 24 half bottles of wine in different varieties, which Costco says "flies off the shelves." Price and availability can vary by location.

"We didn’t develop this idea, but we Costco-sized it," Kirk Johnson, a wine buyer for the retailer's Midwest region, said in the Costco Connection. "We made this item bigger and better by using half bottles instead of the standard 187-milliliter bottles you see in other packs. We also gathered 24 unique, premium-quality wines to create a treasure hunt for our members."

There's also a website with more information about the wines at Wineadvent-ure.com, which notes that this year’s "calendar will be in most Costco stores the first week of October."

Costco says its Brewer’s Advent Calendar is in its seventh year and includes 24 16.9-ounce cans of German beer. The calendar was selling for $59.99 at a Florida Costco club Friday.

Tony Rizzo, a San Diego regional beer buyer, told the Costco magazine that each year there are about six new beers in the calendar based on feedback from members.

Traditionally, Advent calendars have been simple with fold-back flaps revealing treats such as chocolates, but over the years they have evolved to include options ranging from spirits to beauty items.

If you miss out on Costco’s booze-filled calendars, Aldi may have you covered. In the past few years, the discount grocer has sold wine, cheese, beer and other calendars starting in November.

