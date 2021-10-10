Costco, Amazon and 16 Other Companies That Raised Their Minimum Wage to $15 (or More)

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour for the past decade, but some major companies have taken it upon themselves to up their lowest wage earners' compensation to more than double that. Some companies, like Target and Costco, have already enacted this change, while others have made plans to gradually increase wages in the coming years.

Career: Chick-fil-A and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans
Shopping: 19 Money-Saving Secrets Target Doesn’t Want You To Know

Here are some major companies that have raised their minimum wage to $15 or more.

Last updated: June 25, 2021

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons
Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

Aetna

Healthcare company Aetna has been paying its U.S. hourly wage workers a minimum of $16 per hour since 2015.

See: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Amazon

Amazon raised its starting wage for all U.S. employees to at least $15 an hour in 2018.

"We’ve seen the positive impact this has had on our employees, their families and their communities," the company stated on its website. "Since then, we’ve been lobbying Congress to increase the federal minimum wage."

Find Out: The 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com
Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

Bank of America

Bank of America's minimum wage was already $17 in May 2019, and less than a year later, the financial company raised it again, the Charlotte Business Journal reported. Bank of America began paying its workers a minimum of $20 an hour as of March 2020.

Options: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com
ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com

Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's recalculates its minimum wage each year; it reached $18.13 in 2020.

"We're committed to paying all of our Ben & Jerry's Vermont full-time workers a livable wage -- enough to allow for a quality of life that includes decent housing, health care, transportation, food, recreation, savings and miscellaneous expenses," the company states on its site. "Every year, we recalculate the livable wage to make sure it’s keeping up with the actual cost of living in Vermont."

See: High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a Degree

hafakot / Shutterstock.com
hafakot / Shutterstock.com

Best Buy

Best Buy's minimum wage rose to $15 per hour in August 2020.

"Today’s announcement on pay reflects an ongoing evolution and investment in how we compensate [our front-line employees] for their critical work and is the result of clear and consistent feedback from field employees across the country," Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said in a press release announcing the pay increase.

Check Out: Highest-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs

Jeff Roberson/AP/REX
Jeff Roberson/AP/REX

Charter Communications

Charter Communications established a $15 minimum wage in 2018. In April 2020, the company announced that it would permanently raise its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022, with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021. It reached its $18 minimum wage milestone in March.

Read More: 5 Things To Negotiate at Your Job Other Than Salary

Cj Gunther/EPA
Cj Gunther/EPA

Cigna

Global health service company Cigna established a minimum wage for its U.S. employees of $16 an hour in 2018.

See: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

slobo / Getty Images
slobo / Getty Images

Costco

On Feb. 25, Costco announced that it would be raising its minimum wage to $16 for its U.S. workers.

“Two years ago, we moved our starting hourly wage to $15 everywhere in the U.S. Effective next week, the starting wage will go to $16,” Costco CEO Craig Jelinek said during a Senate budget committee hearing, CNBC reported.

For Your Job Search: Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

spatuletail / Shutterstock.com
spatuletail / Shutterstock.com

Disney World

In 2018, Walt Disney World reached an agreement with a group of unions to raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour by October 2021, Money reported.

Think About It: Should Employers Require Workers To Take Time Off?

Lloyd Carr / Shutterstock.com
Lloyd Carr / Shutterstock.com

Facebook

Facebook raised its minimum wage for contract workers in 2015 to $15 per hour, Reuters reported. The social media giant raised its minimum wage again in 2019, to $20 per hour in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York and Washington D.C., and to $18 per hour in Seattle.

If You're Looking: What It’s Like To Job Hunt During a Pandemic

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp -- the parent company of Fifth Third Bank, which has locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina -- raised its minimum wage to $18 per hour in 2019.

Tips: How To Interview For a Job When You’re Wearing a Mask

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com
Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Google

In 2019, Google began requiring that U.S. vendor and temporary workers receive a $15 minimum wage, HR Dive reported.

Be Prepared: How To Protect Yourself When You Return to Your Office

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase has a $16.50 minimum wage for its entry-level jobs. In some areas, its minimum wage is $18 to account for a higher cost of living.

Helpful: How To Interview for a Job Over Zoom

nitpicker / Shutterstock.com
nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Santander Bank

Santander Bank increased its minimum hourly wage to $15 in 2018.

“Our people are our greatest asset,” Scott Powell, then-CEO of Santander US, said in a press release at the time. “We have a long-standing commitment to investing in our employees and paying them fairly and competitively. They are on the front lines every day working to build strong, lasting relationships with our customers and I am pleased to be able to reward them for their dedication and hard work.”

See: 50 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

Pe3k / Shutterstock.com
Pe3k / Shutterstock.com

Starbucks

In an open letter to Congress, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced in December 2020 that the company plans to establish a minimum wage of $15 an hour over the next couple of years.

"More than 30% of our U.S. retail partners are currently at or above $15/hour, and we continue on our path to ensure all U.S. partners will be making at or above $15/hour within the coming two to three years," the letter stated.

Find Out: Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check? How Much Will It Be? All Your Questions Answered

jimkruger / iStock.com
jimkruger / iStock.com

Target

In July 2020, Target raised its starting wage for U.S. team members to $15 per hour. The retailer had set a goal in 2017 to raise its wage to $15 over the next three years from its starting wage of $11.

See: Chick-fil-A and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Wayfair

Wayfair raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour in January.

"Throughout the challenges of the past year, we rolled out numerous initiatives to support our team including pay premiums, bonuses and a family dinner program. Now, as we enter 2021, we are continuing to build upon our steadfast commitment to our team and their families by increasing minimum pay for all hourly employees,” Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman of Wayfair, said in a press release.

Check Out: Fox News and 25 More Companies That Faced Public Backlash

wdstock / Getty Images
wdstock / Getty Images

Wells Fargo

In March 2020, Wells Fargo announced that it would raise its minimum wage to at least $15 for all employees by the end of the year. The minimum wage is now as high as $20 for employees in high-cost areas.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco, Amazon and 16 Other Companies That Raised Their Minimum Wage to $15 (or More)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Dividend Stock Is Unlocking More Growth

    As part of its international growth strategy, real estate investment trust Realty Income (NYSE: O) recently announced that it was expanding into Spain. If the company's excellent track record is any indication, there's little reason to expect that the REIT will be unable to find its footing in this new market. Before we discuss the impact of Realty Income's move into Spain, let's look at what led up to it.

  • Singapore to have VTL with 8 more countries, including UK, US

    Vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) will be opened for fully-vaccinated travellers from eight more countries to Singapore from 19 October: Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

  • Singapore to allow quarantine-free travel for UK and other nations

    The island says it is easing Covid restrictions, and will allow vaccinated travellers from 11 countries.

  • Singapore expands quarantine-free travel, eyes COVID-19 'new normal'

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore is opening its borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel as the city-state seeks to rebuild its status as an international aviation hub, and prepares to reach a "new normal" to live with COVID-19. From Oct. 19 fully vaccinated people from eight countries, including Britain, France, Spain and the United States, will be able to enter the island without quarantining if they pass their COVID-19 tests, the government said on Saturday. The announcement marks a major step in Singapore's strategy to resume international links.

  • The growing pains of Apple's subscription addiction

    Last week, we talked about how YouTube has managed to skate along while Facebook has gotten pummeled over platform responsibility concerns. This week, we're looking at another slippery slope Apple is dancing on the edge of. After first hitting that sweet trillion dollar valuation, then surpassing two trillion, Apple is likely well aware that it's a long road ahead to becoming the first quadrillion dollar company and they're going to have to make some controversial choices to get there.

  • When is the next child tax credit payment? Try this if yours is late — or wrong

    After a glitch, keep an eye on your next payment.

  • ‘Are we blowing this?’: McAuliffe and friends plead for online cash.

    Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe's fundraising pleas have grown more desperate in recent weeks, including leaning on Democratic celebrities past and present for help.

  • 'Comfy town': These $20 sweatpants are heaven for over 9,000 Amazon shoppers — but this sale price won't last long

    These super-soft, breathable pants are super-flattering and come in 42 gorgeous colors and prints.

  • EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

    The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing. The board is barely 4 years old, created by the Legislature after public pressure for ethics reforms in state government. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg — a Republican like Noem, but no ally of the governor's — referred two matters to the board.

  • RaeLynn Gives Tour of Newborn Daughter Daisy’s Nursery (Exclusive)

    The singer has also released a new album, ‘Baytown,’ which is out now.

  • ‘This is absolutely not OK’: Racism in Kansas City area schools prompts town hall

    About 50 people, including community activists, parents and students, showed up to the event.

  • The Value of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is Increasing, but Remember the Risks

    It is rare to see Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x be as close as the U.S. market median P/E of 18x. Further, the business itself is still growing, and the company is still in a dominant position amongst Chinese competitors. However, as we all know, the main risk lies in the government's approach towards the company, and today, we will examine the risks of investing in a Chinese company and what does the current P/E mean for Alibaba.

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • The Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products

    Costco has 817 warehouses and 111.6 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...

  • 6 things you should buy now for the holidays — or risk not getting them because of supply chain issues

    It may only be the beginning of October, but because of major supply chain issues, labor shortages and other issues, economists and other experts expect major shipping delays, higher shipping costs and product shortages during the holiday season. Already, we’re seeing that: On October 4, Amazon launched its “Epic Daily Deals” for the holidays, as well as its Holiday Prep Shop . Walmart began rolling out a bunch of deals too, and Target announced its price match guarantee will begin October 10.

  • Electric heat pumps use much less energy than furnaces, and can cool houses too – here's how they work

    Heating or cooling? I do both. FanFan61618/Flickr, CC BY-SATo help curb climate change, President Biden has set a goal of lowering U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Meeting this target will require rapidly converting as many fossil fuel-powered activities to electricity as possible, and then generating that electricity from low-carbon and carbon-free sources such as wind, solar, hydropower and nuclear energy. The buildings that people live and work in consume subst

  • IMF board expected to decide Managing Director Georgieva's fate on Monday

    The International Monetary Fund's executive board was meeting on Sunday with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the law firm that claims she pressured World Bank staff to change data to favor China in her previous job, sources familiar with the matter said. The 24-member board plans to meet again on Monday to decide Georgieva's future at the helm of the global lender, just as top officials from many of its 190 member countries arrive for the IMF and World Bank fall meetings in Washington, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The IMF's executive board debated the matter for five hours https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-board-debate-georgievas-future-with-some-backing-europe-sources-2021-10-08 on Friday before adjourning and scheduling separate meetings on Sunday https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-imf-board-meet-sunday-more-talks-georgievas-future-2021-10-09 with Georgieva and attorneys from the WilmerHale law firm.

  • Is there really such a thing as 'mommy brain'?

    My dad was planning a trip to Cannon Beach, a small coastal town in Oregon that I love. Yet when I sat down to email him some recommendations, I drew a blank. I couldn't remember the name of the state park we visited or the breakfast spot we adored. Even the name of the hotel we stayed at eluded me. Since giving birth to my year-old daughter, I've had countless moments like this. I have trouble recalling words, forget to respond to text messages, and even missed an appointment. What I'm experien

  • What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

    What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi