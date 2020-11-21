The Costco Black Friday 2020 sale is in full swing—here are the best deals

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed.com
·2 min read
Costco&#39;s Black Friday sale is already live&#x002014;shop the best deals.
Costco's Black Friday sale is already live—shop the best deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Costco memberships have their fair share of perks (hello, free samples!), but one of the best parts of having a Gold Star card is all the exclusive deals available during Black Friday. This year, like most other stores, the wholesale club is doing things a little differently. Rather than hosting one large post-Thanksgiving sales event, Costco has opted to release its deals in waves throughout the month of November—meaning members already have the opportunity to save big!

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Does Costco do Black Friday?

Yes! Costco's pre-Black Friday markdowns dropped on November 5, and the big-box retailer has been doing a staggered release of deals with its Holiday Savings Event all month long, which is set to run through Cyber Monday (Monday, November 30). These deals will be available both online and in its warehouse stores and run the gamut from apparel and electronics to furniture, groceries, toys and more.

How can I shop the Costco Black Friday sale?

In order to gain access to Costco's Black Friday sale, you'll need to register for one of the store's standard Gold Star memberships, which costs $60 per year and can be automatically renewed annually. Shoppers can also opt for a Gold Star Executive membership, which costs $120 per year but offers greater rewards, benefits and savings on qualified Costco purchases and services. By signing up today, new Gold Star Members will receive a $10 Costco shop card, while Gold Star Executive Members will receive a $20 Costco shop card that can be applied toward their next purchase. Costco cards can be used at any of its warehouses, gas stations and online at Costco.com.

The best Costco Black Friday deals to shop now

Ahead, we've rounded up all the best Costco Black Friday deals the store is currently offering: Keep scrolling to check 'em out!

Less than $50

Less than $500

A shiny, new TV is necessary these days.
A shiny, new TV is necessary these days.

Less than $2,000

These laptop deals will be gone by Cyber Monday.
These laptop deals will be gone by Cyber Monday.

Shop the Costco Black Friday 2020 Sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Shop Costco Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops and more

Latest Stories

  • Out of 53 Republican senators, only two have stood up to Trump's attempt to overturn the election

    Republican lawmakers remained largely silent about President Trump’s attempts to throw out the election results and remain in power via antidemocratic means, even as the president met with Republican leaders of the Michigan Legislature in an apparent pressure campaign to overturn the results in that state. 

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Transition or tropics? EPA chief looks at final trips abroad

    After months of travel to battleground states before Election Day, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency now is looking at taxpayer-funded trips abroad, including the tropics, in the Trump administration's last weeks. Administrator Andrew Wheeler had been invited next month to Taiwan, a trip with an estimated cost of $45,000, EPA spokesman James Hewitt said Thursday. “Administrator Wheeler remains head of the agency and will continue to advance environmental progress both here and abroad,” Hewitt said.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Republicans bring out the big guns in Georgia runoff election, but Trump’s refusal to concede sparks concern

    Incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are looking to bring in big GOP names to stump alongside them, while Democrats are choosing to keep things local. Weighing heavily on the race is President Trump’s refusal to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Turkish, Saudi leaders speak by phone ahead of G20 summit

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman by phone ahead of the G-20 virtual summit hosted by the kingdom, the president’s office said Saturday. Ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated sharply after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, adding to tensions over Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, viewed by Riyadh as a terrorist group.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • A bipartisan group of Georgia teens is trying to flip the Senate by enlisting thousands of students to vote in the January runoffs

    The group hopes to register the 23,000 Georgia teens who could not vote in the general election but turn 18 in time to vote in the Senate runoffs.

  • US executes federal inmate for 1994 murder

    The execution was one of three planned before President-elect Joe Biden takes over in January.

  • Venezuelans siphon crude oil to make their own petrol, as the country's economy sinks into the mire

    Venezuelans fed up with fuel shortages have begun tapping into the country’s crude oil pipelines to distill their own petrol as the country's economic demise accelerates. The emerging practice was documented by a Reuters investigation that found desperate Venezuelans breaking holes in pipes and siphoning off crude oil and diverting it to makeshift rural laboratories. The revelation underscores the severity of the country’s spectacular economic and infrastructure collapse. Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, however biting US sanctions and mismanagement by the state oil company nationalised by the socialist government has resulted in a dive in production. Venezuelans, who once enjoyed essentially free gasoline thanks to government subsidies, now spend days in petrol queues that snake through the streets. One man, mechanic Daniel Vásquez, told The Telegraph from the capital Caracas in April after sleeping in his car overnight waiting for petrol: “We have to be watching closely for when the line forms, some people find out that gas will arrive, and then we get in line, and then wait for hours or days.” To avoid the queues and make a profit off of the shortages, some have started puncturing pipelines at idled state oil fields, installing their own smaller tubes into the pipes. From there, the tubes transport the oil to small, homemade refineries where the substance must be distilled and refined. “This is the El Palito refinery,” a man proudly proclaims in an online video circulating in Venezuela circles on social media. The video shows two black canisters over a fire in a barrel with tubes transporting the substance into two other containers and finally into two gas canisters.

  • Tens of thousands mourn radical cleric's death in Pakistan

    Tens of thousands of supporters on Saturday thronged the funeral of a radical cleric whose Islamist party has defended Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law that calls for the death penalty for insulting Islam. The mourners gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, where the Islamist scholar and leader, Khadim Hussein Rizvi, died two days ago at the age of 54. Rizvi’s party, Tehreek-e-Labiak, holds only two seats in parliament, but his movement has repeatedly pressed its cause by staging large-scale demonstrations.

  • Pompeii's ruins yield scalded bodies of rich man and slave

    Archaeologists have discovered the exceptionally well-preserved remains of two men scalded to death by the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD, the Italian culture ministry said on Saturday. The remains were found in Civita Giuliana, 700 metres northwest of the centre of ancient Pompeii, in an underground chamber in the area of a large villa being excavated. "These two victims were perhaps seeking refuge when they were swept away by the pyroclastic current at about 9 in the morning," said Massimo Osanna, director of the archeological site.

  • Trump considers targeting birthright citizenship with executive order in his last weeks in office, report says

    Birthright citizenship is the policy whereby anyone born on US soil automatically gains citizenship, regardless of their parents' citizenship.

  • Serbian Church leader dies after contracting COVID-19

    The leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, who often criticized Western policies toward Serbia and urged close relations with Slavic ally Russia, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the church said Friday. Bells on churches throughout Serbia tolled and mourners flocked to light candles as the government proclaimed three days of national mourning. The patriarch was hospitalized with the virus early in November, soon after attending the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Bishop Amfilohije, who also died from complications caused by the COVID-19 infection.

  • UN delivers aid as Ethiopians flee to Sudan

    Aid agencies are scaling up the humanitarian response in remote areas of eastern Sudan, where more than 30,000 people fleeing the fighting have arrived in less than two weeks. At the Fashaga camp in Sudan's Al-Qadarif state, the United Nations delivered jerry cans, blankets and dry food rations on Friday. The UN is planning for as many as 200,000 refugees to arrive in the next six months and has been mobilising supplies to move people away from crowded transit points further into the country. Phone and internet links have been cut in Tigray since Ethiopian government troops launched an offensive early this month against regional authorities they accused of staging a surprise attack on federal forces. The mostly Tigrayan refugees fled Ethiopia with few possessions and many spent days on the run before crossing into Sudan. This woman explains that when she heard the gunfire, she just ran with only the clothes she is wearing. Almost all those fleeing into Sudan have arrived at border crossing points, bringing first-hand accounts of the fighting.

  • UK's Johnson sought to tone down bullying report on minister, reports say

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to tone down an independent report that found one of his most senior ministers had bullied staff, two media reports said on Saturday. Johnson on Friday backed his Home Secretary Priti Patel, despite an inquiry finding she had broken the ministerial code by shouting and swearing at staff. The author of the report, the government's ethics adviser Alex Allan, resigned.

  • Trump's defeat by Joe Biden has triggered a huge wave of relief among the United States' European allies

    "There was not really a plan B in case Trump won," said Jana Puglierin from the European Council on Foreign Relations.

  • Oil prices set for third week of gains

    Oil prices are headed for a third week of gains. International benchmark Brent crude was up as much as 0.8% on Friday (November 20) afternoon. That left it comfortably above 44 dollars per barrel. Both it and U.S. crude are up more than 4% this week. Analysts say the gains come as worries about demand start to ease. Instead traders have been buoyed by hopes that vaccines could soon restore some economic normality. Prices also found support from bets that OPEC will delay a planned production increase. The oil producers’ group and allies will meet at the end of the month. They’re widely expected to delay January’s planned output hike by at least three months. Traders are also keeping an eye on events in Washington. U.S. president-elect Joe Biden had promised during his campaign to reassess ties with top oil producer Saudi Arabia. He’s called for more accountability over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and an end to U.S. support the war in Yemen. This week though, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman sounded unconcerned about any new friction: "I have no doubt in my mind that our bilateral relationship with the U.S. stood all the weathering situations and stood all the gales and the winds and storms.” More encouraging for oil markets are signs of movement on U.S. stimulus plans. That after Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to resume discussions on further relief measures.