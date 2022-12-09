6

Costco CEO: We will not budge on $1.50 hot dog and soda combo

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Believe it or not, Costco is known more for its legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda combo than its steady stream of solid financial results over the past 30 plus years.

And despite stubbornly elevated inflation, that mouth-watering price is seemingly here to stay.

Longtime Costco CEO Craig Jelinek tells Yahoo Finance he has no plans to raise the price of the hot dog/soda combo — nor does he have plans to cut the price for it seeing as rival Sam's Club lowered the price for its similar offering to $1.38.

"We are very happy with our $1.50 hot dog and we have no plans to change it," Jelinek said, adding the company makes its own hot dogs from a production plan which helps from a cost perspective.

Customers wait in line to order below signage for the Costco Kirkland Signature $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, which has maintained the same price since 1985 despite consumer price increases and inflation, at the food court outside a Costco Wholesale Corp. store on June 14, 2022 in Hawthorne, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Customers wait in line at the food court outside a Costco Wholesale Corp. store on June 14, 2022 in Hawthorne, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP)

To be sure, the 2022 Yahoo Finance Company of the Year sold a lot of hot dogs — and other merchandise — in its most recent quarter.

The warehouse retailer reported late Thursday that fiscal first quarter same-store sales rose 6.6% from a year ago, fueled by strength in gas and food sales. Membership fee income and earnings rose 5.7% and 3%, respectively, compared to the prior year.

Costco stock of increased slightly on Friday, even as quarterly earnings slightly missed analyst forecasts. The company also held off on signaling the precise timing of a long-awaited by Wall Street increase in membership fees.

"Costco's membership model continues to drive predictable sales and profitability in an increasingly uncertain environment," Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe stated in a note to clients.

Tarlowe maintained a buy rating on Costco's stock with a $610 price target.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Lululemon stock falls after weak guidance despite massive Black Friday

    Lululemon saw its best Black Friday ever but it wasn’t good enough to match Wall Street’s hopes for the holiday season during the company’s latest financial release on Thursday.

  • Wall Street's surprising consensus forecast for 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, December 9, 2022.

  • RH CEO: 'The housing market is collapsing'

    A brutal take on housing.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks flat as inflation, consumer sentiment surprise

    Stocks were mixed early Friday after conflicting reports about the U.S. economy.

  • Carvana could run out of cash within months: analyst

    The outlook remains dim for Carvana.

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • Companies like Apple ‘don’t quite have an alternative’ to TSMC: Analyst

    Needham & Co. Semiconductor Analyst Charles Shi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of China's COVID policy on the semiconductor industry and companies that rely on chips.

  • Your TD Ameritrade Account Is About To Vanish — What To Do Now

    If you've been trading on TD Ameritrade, get ready to say goodbye. TD Ameritrade clients are being notified now their accounts are being moved into Charles Schwab starting next year. It's a long-awaited move after Schwab bought TD Ameritrade in 2019.

  • How zero-COVID impacted China’s domestic supply chains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains how China's zero-COVID policy impacted domestic and global supply chains.

  • Why Costco Shares Pushed Higher Friday

    The big-box retailer reported earnings for the period ended Nov. 20 last night, and the initial reaction Friday morning was a 2.3% drop in shares. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Costco shares were trading higher by 1.5%. Gross margin dropped year over year, but management noted a pretax charge of $93 million contributed to that drop.

  • Fed Expected to Keep Peak Rates for Longer, Dashing Hopes for 2023 Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to disappoint Wall Street as it keeps rates at their peak throughout 2023, dashing hopes markets have priced in for rate cuts in the second half and making a recession very likely.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterStock Traders Shrug Off Hot PPI to Focus on Fed: Markets WrapTop Money Managers See Global Stocks Gaining in

  • Netflix stock jumps after Wells Fargo upgrade, citing 'more ways to win' in '23

    Netflix shares rose on Friday following a new shot of optimism on Wall Street heading into next year.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • The 17 Best Christmas Deals at Costco

    Image source: Getty Images Costco is one of the go-to places for holiday shopping, and this year is no different. Finding the best deals for Christmas can be tricky, especially when you're on a budget.

  • Apple iPhone shipments take a big hit from Chinese lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses how China lockdowns have impacted Apple production.

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • Activision Is Still in Play

    The feds tried to pull the plug Thursday on the Microsoft deal with Activision deal. The Federal Trade Commission said it would sue Microsoft to block its attempt to acquire the video game maker. According to the FTC, "Microsoft would have the means and motive to harm competition."

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s Presi

  • U.S. producer prices increase; near-term inflation expectations ease

    U.S. producer prices rose slightly more than expected in November amid a jump in the costs of services, but the trend is moderating, with annual inflation at the factory gate posting its smallest increase in 1-1/2 years. The report from the Labor Department on Friday also showed underlying producer prices increasing at their slowest pace since April 2021 on a year-on-year basis. Consumers' one-year inflation expectations fell to a 15-month low in December, other data showed.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market is down dramatically in 2022. That's great news for buyers, who can pick up fantastic stocks at bargain-bin prices these days.