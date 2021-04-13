Costco has COVID vaccines — but only one South Florida store has appointments available

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Costco announced Monday that it has “a limited number” of COVID-19 vaccines and, in South Florida, that’s apparently very limited.

Some pharmacies had the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which the FDA & CDC recommended sites stop using for the moment. But even the Costco locations with the Moderna vaccine came up, “The resource you selected is not available” on the appointment site.

One exception — 14800 Sole Mia Way in North Miami, near the Biscayne Bay campus of Florida International University.

As for how Tuesday morning’s announcement by the federal agencies affects those Costco pharmacies with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s a good question. Costco’s link for media inquiries sends the user to a page that says “The form “Media Inquiry Form” is no longer accepting responses.”

The South Florida Costco pharmacies scheduled to have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Boca Raton, 17800 Congress Ave.

West Miami-Dade, 7795 W. Flagler St.

Miami Lakes, 16580 NW 159th Ave.

Kendall, 13450 SW 120th St.

Lantana, 1873 Lantana Rd.

Royal Palm Beach, 11001 Southern Blvd.

The South Florida Costco pharmacies set to have the Moderna vaccine

Coral Springs, 4621 Coral Ridge Dr.

Pembroke Pines, 15915 Pines Blvd.

North Miami, 14800 Sole Mia Way

Pompano Beach, 1800 W. Sample Rd.

Palm Beach Gardens, 3250 North Lake Blvd.

The site didn’t say which vaccine was supposed to be available at the Davie store, 1890 S. University Dr.

What does the J&J vaccine ‘pause’ mean for MDC North and the rest of South Florida?

The one day pop-up Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine site in Homestead has been canceled

