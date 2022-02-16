Costco Deals: 10 Can’t-Miss Bottles of Wine for Under $20

iStock.com

Costco is well known for its high-quality Kirkland Signature store-brand liquor, but it’s also a great place to shop for high-end wines. You’ll often find bottles for much less than you can get elsewhere, as well as Costco-exclusive labels from highly regarded winemakers.

GOBankingRates spoke to shopping experts and wine aficionados to get their picks for the best wine you can get at Costco for under $20. Consider adding a bottle (or a case) to your cart on your next trip to the warehouse club.

Justin Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Central Coast, California

Price: $12.99

“Hovering closer to the $10 mark, this is a great value from Justin Vineyards,” said Marie Clark, managing editor at the Costco blog CostContessa. “It’s a dry, crisp, delicious bottle for $13. It’s my go-to bottle when hosting a brunch, baby shower, etc.!”

Miraval Rosé, Cotes de Provence, France

Price: $19.99

“This is a delicious French rosé and a great option for under $20,” Clark said. “It’s crisp, not too sweet and is an all-around crowd-pleaser. This bottle received 91 points from Wine Enthusiast.”

Stag’s Leap Chardonnay, Napa Valley, California

Price: $16.99

“This is a super buy for a bottle under the Stag’s Leap label,” Clark said. “Their wines are reliably fantastic, and in 2019, the Stag’s Leap Chardonnay got 94 points from James Suckling.”

Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County, California

Price: $14.99

“For $15, I think this cab offers a nice full body and a soft finish,” Clark said. “This bottle got 92 points from James Suckling. We see this bottle at restaurants for $14 a glass here in Los Angeles.”

Kirkland Signature Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California

Price: $18.99

“I don’t think any discussion of Costco wine can’t include their Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon,” said Mark Aselstine, founder of Wine Club Reviews. “This is where you can really see how valuable the Costco discount can be. The winemaker is Glenn Hugo, [whose] main job is at Girard Winery. The cabernet sauvignon at Costco will put you back right about $20. At Girard, the cheapest Napa cabernet is $40.”

Kirkland Signature Gigondas, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, France

Price: $14.89

“This goes for around $15 a bottle and went viral in an article from The Kitchn,” said Julie Ramhold, staff writer and spokesperson for DealNews.com. “If you enjoy red wine, you’ll likely enjoy this one. It’s perfect for just sipping a glass at the end of the day, or having with a rich pasta or braised meat dish.”

Tropical Passion Fruit Moscato, Muscat, Italy

Price: $9.99

“It might be difficult to find this one right now in the midst of winter, but if you can, it’ll give you a taste of summer for around $10 a bottle,” Ramhold said. “As a moscato, it’s on the sweeter side, so it’s perfect for having with fruit for a light dessert after dinner.”

Kirkland Signature Cotes du Rhone Villages, Cotes du Rhone, France

Price: $6.99

“This red blend is highly rated — and gaining a lot of attention so it may be hard to find,” Ramhold said. “But if you can, expect to pay around $7 a bottle (total steal!). It would be perfect for pasta dishes or as an accompaniment to a dark chocolate dessert.”

Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco, Veneto, Italy

Price: $6.99

“You can go for champagne at Costco if you want, but for my money, I’d rather have prosecco,” Ramhold said. “This sparkling alternative to champagne is a little sweet, but not overly so in my opinion. And at around $7 a bottle, it’s perfect for celebrations, whether you need something to imbibe for a New Year’s party or for a romantic homemade dinner for Valentine’s Day.”

Kirkland Signature Chablis Premier Cru, Burgundy, France

Price: $19.99

“The Kirkland Signature Chablis Premier Cru is one of the greatest deals you can buy at Costco,” said Jonathan Grøn, owner of the product review site OwlRatings. “For $19.99, you can’t get a better value than this wine, which includes top-notch chardonnay grapes. The scent of this wine is citrus fruit with notes of lemon, grapefruit and green apple. It has good acidity, minerality and a light body. It has plenty of taste, with a robust finish and an excellent tartness. Overall, this is a wonderfully clear chardonnay — exactly what chablis is known for.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco Deals: 10 Can’t-Miss Bottles of Wine for Under $20