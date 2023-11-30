New Costco in Florida to feature unique storefront design

[Source]

A Costco warehouse with a design unlike anywhere in the world will soon welcome customers in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About the store: Lifestyle and entertainment center One Daytona confirmed to FOX35 that its upcoming Costco will feature a checkered flag pattern on its storefront, a unique design choice that sets it apart from all other branches. This, according to the company, is a nod to the iconic International Speedway Boulevard, which sits just across the planned location.

With an area of approximately 150,000 square feet, the new store is slightly bigger than the average Costco, which covers about 146,000 square feet. The world’s largest Costco, which expands to over 241,000 square feet, is being planned for North Riverside Drive and West Herndon Avenue in Northwest Fresno in California.

First in the complex: One Daytona President Roxanne Ribakoff is hopeful about the upcoming branch. The store will be first of its kind on the campus and will “greatly enhance the everyday experience for those who live, visit and play at One Daytona," she said in a previous news release.

While NASCAR owns the land, Costco will own whatever it builds on it, as per the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

What to expect: Aside from a unique storefront, the new Costco will feature a 24-pump, members-only gas station and a tire store with five loading bays. The $17.8 million project will also provide hundreds of jobs, which Ribakoff estimates at around 300 full- and part-time workers.

The store is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.

