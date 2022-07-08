Some Costco food court prices are going up. See which items are affected and how to save.

Editor's note: This story was originally published in August 2021 and has been updated to reflect price changes at the Costco food court.

Inflation has finally reached the Costco food court.

Insider reported this week that the wholesaler has raised prices on two staples: the chicken bake, which has gone from $2.99 to $3.99, and soda, which has increased from 59 to 69 cents.

However, fans of the $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo can breathe easy – for now, at least. During a quarterly earnings call in May, Senior Vice President Robert Nelson shot down rumors that it was going to start charging a dollar more.

"Let me just say the price, when we introduced the hot dog-soda combo in the mid-'80s, was $1.50," he assured investors. "The price today is $1.50, and we have no plans to increase the price at this time."

Costco did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Friday.

In the meantime, here are some ways to bag deals and save money at the shopping mecca known for its generous food samples and $1.50 hot dog/soda combos.

Look for the Costco death star

Costco uses an asterisk to mark products that won't be restocked. Sometimes these items will be marked down.

Ever seen an asterisk at the upper right-hand corner of a Costco price sign? That indicates the item will soon no longer be stocked at Costco – and the potential for savings.

It's affectionately known as the "death star” in Costco groups and forums where members share the finds they discovered at their clubs. But not every death star item has a discount – at least not immediately.

It can take weeks if not months for a markdown – if it ever comes – which is why perseverance is needed.

If you see an asterisk but no markdown, you can hold off on purchasing but run the risk that the item will sell out before your next trip or you can stock up.

Clearance shopping at Costco and the 'magic seven'

Costco price tags are the key to saving. Look for manager specials and prices that end in a seven.

Make frequent trips or tag-team with a friend or family member for the list of items you’re watching. Also, join Costco Facebook groups – two of the most helpful are are Costco Fans and Costco Products & Reviews – to see what deals other shoppers are finding. Markdowns and selection can vary by location.

A Costco price ending in 97 cents is a giveaway that the item has been marked down. Once you see the asterisk and a price ending in 97 cents, run – don't walk – to load up on the item and check out.

Costco.com also has several products ending in 97 cents, which also means they will soon be discontinued, yet the prices are often higher than in clubs. Watch for limited online specials like buy five products get $20 off or buy 10 and get $50 off.

Look for asterisks on price tags and search for prices ending in sevens to get the deal.

David Gaynor of Coral Springs, Florida, has named the seven at the end of the markdowns the “magic seven” and says he points them out to fellow shoppers during his twice-a-week Costco trips.

A regular Costco shopper for 26 years, his advice to shoppers: If you're leaning toward buying the exiting item, "then put it in your cart. Because a week or two from now, it may not be here and that’s it."

He credits his frequent trips to helping him find price drops and new sales that are sometimes not advertised.

Price dropped since you bought? Ask to be refunded the difference

Watch for further price drops, and if it happens within 30 days, ask for a price adjustment at customer service.

They will refund the difference, but some clubs will ask for a receipt and others request that members bring the product in, too. Some exclusions can apply, and timeframes can vary. You can also get a price adjustment for online purchases by filling out a form at Costco.com.

Gaynor said he isn't shy about asking for a price adjustment if he's within the 30-day window. He said he did this recently when he bought about a dozen pairs of Gerry pants and noticed a new discount.

Items with prices ending in .00 are often manager specials. Often times, they have limited sizes left.

Costco manager specials

Also, be on the lookout for prices ending in .00. These are called manager specials or manager markdowns and often also have an asterisk on the price tag. Most of the price tags at Costco are on white paper, but sometimes these specials are printed on different color paper or are highlighted in neon on the price tag.

When you see neon highlighting on a Costco price tag, act fast.

Save your receipt

A perk of a Costco membership is that your membership card tracks your purchases and makes for easy returns, but the system may try to give you back the lowest price for returns, so a receipt helps with any disputes.

So save your receipt if there's any chance you might make a return. It's also a good practice if there's ever a problem with a product.

What has been your best Costco deal? What's the longest you waited for a product to go down? I want to hear from you. Fill out the form below or here and share your savings.

