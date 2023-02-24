A Costco food court's new menu item is raising eyebrows for its price

[Source]

A new Costco food court item is making headlines for costing nearly as much as two entire Costco rotisserie chicken.

Costco's roast beef sandwich, which was spotted at a warehouse in Lynnwood, Washington, near the company's headquarters costs $9.99. In comparison, the company's all-beef hotdog famously costs $1.50, while a Costco rotisserie chicken costs $4.99.

It is unknown whether the sandwich – which includes sliced roast beef, lettuce, a mayonnaise and mustard blend, roasted cherry tomatoes and onion relish – will be rolled out to other Costco stores.

On Sunday, a Reddit user posted a photo of the new food court item on the r/Costco subreddit.

More from NextShark: Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead While Living in Exile in Toronto

The post has already garnered over 500 comments, with many Reddit users expressing their disbelief and disapproval.

More from NextShark: Japanese Company Regrets Using 'Animal Crossing' For Work-At-Home Conferencing

“$10 for a single-serve, individual item doesn’t seem to fit in well with the rest of their lineup. I would expect this to be a poor seller and get scratched from the lineup quickly. Especially considering this is more than 2x the cost of the turkey/pesto,” one user wrote.

“Only slightly more expensive than two whole rotisserie chickens…,” another user said.

“At $5.99, Yes! Even $6.99 but this is going nowhere at $9.99 for a sandwich,” another user commented.

More from NextShark: Minnesota Couple Finds 'F***ing Ch*nks' Note on Door After Returning Home

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Asian Bus Driver Beaten With a Bat for Asking Passengers to Wear a Face Mask