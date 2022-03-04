Costco membership fees could increase later this year for the first time since 2017

Is inflation about to hit your Costco membership fee?

Richard Galanti, the wholesale club's chief financial officer, said Thursday that it's possible an increase is coming but that a decision hasn't been made yet.

The last time Costco raised the fees was June 2017, and Galanti said the increases have happened every five and a half years.

"I think the question will continue to be asked until we do or don't do something, but at the end of the day, we certainly feel very good about our member loyalty," Galanti said during a call with analysts to discuss the retailer's quarterly earnings. "At some point, it'll happen. But stay tuned."

There's a reason Galanti talked about customer loyalty: Costco's renewal rate has been high. Galanti said, for the U.S. and Canada, the rate was 92% and it has been helped by more members opting for autorenewal.

Costco wouldn't be alone if it did raise its membership fees. Amazon raised its Prime membership rate for new members effective Feb. 18. For current Prime members, the new price will apply after March 25 on the date of their next renewal. The last time Amazon raised membership fees was in 2018.

How much is a Costco membership in 2022?

Costco currently has two types of members: Gold Star membership and Executive membership.

The Gold Star membership costs $60 per year and includes two cards per household and gives you access to all clubs worldwide as well as Costco online.

The Executive membership costs $120, and the main difference is you can earn 2% back on all qualifying purchases up to $1,000 year as well as savings on vacations booked through Costco Travel.

Costco app getting upgrade to show club inventory

Costco has upgraded its app in recent months to add in-warehouse receipts.

Now, another upgrade is coming online – warehouse inventory.

Galanti said later this month warehouse inventory along with Instacart delivery will be online, which will allow members to see what stores have in stock.

