Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

If you haven’t gotten the chance to try out Costco’s membership yet, now is the time. With many membership rates going up, Costco is due for a membership fee increase soon and most likely sometime this year as rates have stayed the same since 2017. Looking to lock in the lower membership fee before the price increases? Keep reading to find out how to take advantage of all the benefits that come with being a Costco member.

Right now, you can choose between the Gold Star membership for $60 or the Executive membership for $120. Both Costco memberships come with the best values on quality products, 100% satisfaction guarantee on merchandise and membership, low prescription drug costs and lower gas prices. The Executive membership also includes an annual 2% reward certificate on all purchases including travel up to $1,000, plus additional perks such as free roadside assistance when you’re insured through Costco’s auto insurance program.

Now, one of the biggest and most timely Costco perks is gas. With gas prices reaching an all-time high and cities like Los Angeles seeing prices soaring close to $7 a gallon, you’ve probably already experienced a bit of sticker shock at the pump. With any level of Costco membership, you’ll have access to Costco gas, which continually has discounted gas prices.

Whether you want to save on everyday essentials that have seen a pandemic price hike or want to take advantage of the lower gas prices that you won’t see anywhere else, it’s worth getting your Costco membership now and locking in the lower membership dues for a year. You’ll start seeing the savings pile up before you know it.

