Is Costco open? What about Arden Fair mall? What’s open and closed on Labor Day in Sacramento

Labor Day doesn’t prompt widespread closures like Thanksgiving or Christmas, but there are a couple of businesses locking their doors for the federal holiday.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Monday across the capital region, from supermarkets and pharmacies to shopping malls and post offices:

What grocery stores are open on Labor Day?

Check your store’s hours before heading out.

Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 9.m.

Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Save Mart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Foodmaxx: 6 a.m. to midnight

Foods Co.: 7 a.m. to midnight

Raley’s/Bel Air: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Safeway: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Smart and Final: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What pharmacies and malls are open on Labor Day?

Check with your store before heading out.

Walgreens: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CVS: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rite Aid: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Arden Fair mall: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westfield Galleria at Roseville: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What’s closed in the Sacramento area on Labor Day?

Costco is one of the few places you will not be able to shop on Monday.

The bulk warehouse locks its doors for seven federal holidays and Labor Day is one of them, according to its website. That includes its gas stations.

Government offices including the U.S. Postal Service and most banks as well as UPS will also be closed.

