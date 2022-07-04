Is Costco Open on July 4th 2022 — Costco 4th of July Hours

When in doubt, go to Costco.

Naturally, we have come to rely on big-box retailers, including Costco, to always be ready and waiting for us to stop by. This is especially true when it comes to preparing for any holiday gathering, let alone the Fourth of July.

But before you beeline to Costco to pick up an extra pool float or pre-made potato salad for your backyard cookout (along with just about everything else), read on to find out if and when the one-stop shop will actually be open on Independence Day.

Since it’s always a smart idea to have options, we’ve also rounded up the Fourth of July hours for similar stores like Target and Walmart. That way, you'll have no problem getting exactly what you need on the day of.

Is Costco open on July 4th?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Costco is closed on the Fourth of July. Luckily, all U.S. warehouses will be open with normal hours in the days leading up to the star-spangled holiday.

In addition to observing the Fourth of July, Costco also keeps its doors closed for six other national holidays: New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Where else can I shop on July 4th?

Have no fear because Costco is the exception. In fact, there are plenty of well-known retailers and restaurants open on the 4th of July.

Before you head out the door, it's a good idea to call your local store as hours of operation may vary depending on location.