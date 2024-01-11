Costco is opening 2 Sacramento-area stores soon. See where and when you can get your deals

Popular wholesale retailer Costco is opening two stores in the Sacramento area.

That brings the total number of local Costco locations to 11.

According to the Costco website, the company will open a new store at 3881 E Commerce Way in Natomas in March, while a new Costco will open at the corner of Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road in Loomis in April.

The Natoma store occupies 160,000 square feet of space and the Loomis spot spans 155,000 square feet.

Costco faced legal issues in 2018 when the Loomis store was first proposed. The city of Rocklin expressed concerns that the store would obstruct the city’s streets and negatively affect existing and potential businesses.

The retailer and the city settled in 2022.

Costco is membership-only, offering customers a chance for special deals on electronics, furniture, food, appliances and gas.

How much do Costco memberships cost?

The price for Costco’s Gold Star membership starts at $60 a year before taxes.

You can shop in store and online and get two membership cards.

There’s also an Executive membership tier that includes additional discounts and 2% annual rewards. The membership costs $120 a year before taxes.

Is Costco hiring?

Costco is currently hiring for its Natomas and Loomis locations via the stores’ respective websites.

You can apply for full-time job positions including baker, food service assistant, cashier and pharmacist.

