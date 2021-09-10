Costco recall: 70,000 teak shower benches recalled after 81 reports of breaking, 4 injuries

About 70,000 shower benches sold at Costco are being recalled because they “can collapse during use."

There have been 81 reported incidents of the Ivena brand shower benches collapsing, breaking during use or falling apart, according to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website. Four people were reportedly injured in falls.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled shower benches and return them to Costco for a full refund,” the recall states. “Costco is contacting all purchasers directly.”

The 20-inch teak shower benches were sold at Costco clubs nationwide and on Costco.com from October 2018 through June 2021 for about $80 in stores and $90 online.

The Ivena brand 20-inch teak shower bench has been recalled. It was sold at Costco clubs and Costco.com.
According to the recall notice, the benches were manufactured in Indonesia and are made of light brown teak with padding on the feet. The seat and bottom shelf have a row of wood paneling.

The item number 1049998 and UPC 8886474018015 were printed on the packaging. The bench label says: “100% wood from well-managed forests.”

For more information about the recall, call Ivena at 844-818-9388 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. Consumers can also email QA@ivenainternational.com, according to a recall notice posted on Costco's website.

