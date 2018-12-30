Is Costco Stock Cheap After Its Post-Earnings Sell-Off?

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is a perennial favorite among investors including Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner since 1978. But after handily beating the S&P 500 during 2018, Costco sold off hard after its recent earnings report, halving its gains for the year. As of this writing, the stock is up roughly 11% for the year.

COST Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) Chart More

COST Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts.

One great way to make money in the stock market is to buy high-quality companies when they go on sale due to a bad quarter or two. Does Costco fall into this camp?

What happened last quarter?

Even though investors pushed Costco's stock down, its earnings report revealed some impressive numbers. Same-store sales clocked in at 7.5%, adjusted for changes in gasoline prices, foreign exchange, and accounting changes. That's really impressive compared to its retail peers. The company's newer e-commerce offering also increased a respectable 26.2% year over year.

Another big positive: The company's all-important membership metrics remain healthy and growing. Total memberships were up 600,000, from 51.6 million members to 52.2 million members, while total cardholders grew from 94.3 million to 95.4 million. Executive memberships -- $120 a year -- grew by 442,000 to 19.7 million members. Importantly, the U.S. and Canada membership renewal rate ticked up to 90.5%, up from 90.4% last quarter, with the global renewal rate increasing to 88% from 87.9% the previous quarter. Since Costco earns most of its profits from membership fees, this means the underlying business is healthy.

A wide view of the inside of a warehouse superstore More

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors, however, may have been turned off by Costco's rising costs, which were affected by rising merchandise costs, higher wages, and increased rewards for holders of the company's new Citi/Visa card. These costs compressed gross margin by 50 basis points, from 11.25% to 10.75% (though excluding gas and other items, gross margin was only down 26 basis points). Overall, these factors pushed operating income down $2 million from last year's figure, from $951 million to $949 million. This surprise decrease in operating income was the likely culprit for the sell-off.

Is Costco a value?

If you believe that Costco's top-notch management can get past the current cost pressures, are Costco shares now a good buy? Are shares sufficiently cheap?