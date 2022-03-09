Costco stock surges during Russia-Ukraine war as traders seek safe havens

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Costco (COST) has turned into the ultimate safe-haven investment (yet again) as markets have gotten uprooted due to the Russian war on Ukraine.

Shares of the warehouse giant have gained about 8% since the war began in late February. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down slightly during that same span. Walmart's stock (WMT) is up 5%

The buying activity likely reflects several factors.

First is that Costco is a mostly U.S.-focused operation, meaning less relative geopolitical risk to the stock price.

The company operates about 69% of its warehouses in the United States. Costco has no stores in Russia or Ukraine, and only two locations in China.

Secondarily, Costco operates hundreds of gas stations in the parking lots of its warehouses. These pumps are often the last in a town to raise prices during inflationary periods, per Costco's long-time focus on being the cheapest on gas.

A gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16.9 at a Costco Wholesale store in Cranberry Township, Pa., Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
A gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16.9 at a Costco Wholesale store in Cranberry Township, Pa., Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

In turn, Costco usually sees an influx of traffic into its warehouses when gas prices rise as shoppers fill up on cheaper gas and then go inside the store to stock up in bulk on food to save money.

"Near-term, market may be underestimating the strength of Costco's position with higher inflation," said Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink.

Wissink has a Buy rating on Costco's stock with a $650 price target.

And lastly is the likelihood that Costco lifts membership fees later this year, which could be a major tailwind to the stock.

Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017. It took its Gold Star membership fee up $5 to $60. Executive membership fees increased by $10 to $120. At the time, the increases impacted about 35 million members.

The company generally raises membership fees every five years.

But with inflationary pressures in areas like labor and transportation still running hot, a hike in Costco's membership fees would go a long way to alleviating pressure on profit margins.

And it could also be very beneficial to Costco's stock price, if history is any predictor.

Guggenheim John Heinbockel's analysis of Costco's last three membership fee increases in 2006, 2011 and 2017 shows the stock rose on average 11% three months prior to the announcement. The stock gained on average 15% six months prior to the announcement.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks rebound as EU says it has enough gas for winter

    European stocks opened in the green on Wednesday as investors shrugged off negative sentiment and oil prices rise back above $130 a barrel.

  • Ukraine crisis: Which major Western fast food chains are still open in Russia?

    Some of the world's biggest fast food chains with stores in Russia appear to still be operating, with no immediate mention of halting business on company websites.

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro stock drops after cutting outlook for profit and Hawthorne sales

    Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. dove 3.8% toward a near two-year low in premarket trading Tuesday, after the lawn care company, with its hands in the cannabis business, warned of lower-than-expected full-year profit give a surprise anticipated decline in Hawthorne sales. The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 sales for its Hawthorne business to decline 15% to 25% from a year ago, compared with previously provided guidance for growth of 8% to 12%. The company said Hawthorne sales have been

  • British Pound Trying to Recover Against Yen

    The British pound has bounced a bit during the trading session on Tuesday to show signs of life against the Japanese yen. That being said, the market still looks battered.

  • U.S. Probes Diller’s Bets on Activision Before Microsoft Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. authorities are investigating trading in Activision Blizzard Inc. options by Barry Diller and other investors just before Microsoft Corp. announced an acquisition of the video game studio.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushe

  • This Is How Much I Make in REIT Dividend Income

    The math is simple, but the implications are huge. Here's how much REIT income I made and why I'm planning to shift some things around.

  • Intel Files for IPO of Self-Driving Unit Mobileye

    The filing is no surprise. Intel announced late last year that it was planning an initial public offering for Mobileye in mid-2022.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Cumberland County school board reassigns students, changes mask policy

    The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday voted to reassign students from T.C. Berrien and Lillian Black elementary schools.

  • China Feb factory inflation eases, spotlight on global commodities

    China's factory inflation in February eased to the slowest annual pace in eight months, but analysts expect a pick-up in the coming months from surging prices of global commodities including oil, challenging policy-making to support the economy. The producer price index (PPI) increased 8.8% on year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement on Wednesday, easing from 9.1% growth in January but just higher than an 8.7% rise in a Reuters poll. Month-on-month, the PPI swung to a gain from a decline in January, with international crude oil prices rising sharply and driving up prices in domestic oil-related industries, according to a separate NBS statement.

  • International Women's Day: OPI co-founder struggled with being 'taken seriously'

    OPI has come a long way since its inception as a dental supply business — and its meteoric rise has a lot to do with its female co-founder.

  • ‘Swervin Money Gang’ member gunned down in drug deal gone wrong in Keene, police say

    The fatal shooting happened when two groups of young men from North Texas met up, planning to exchange two pounds of marijuana for $2,600, according to an affidavit.

  • Biden set to sign widely awaited order to study crypto, digital dollar

    President Joe Biden will sign a wide-ranging executive order directing agencies across the government to study cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • U.S. probes options trade gained on Microsoft-Activision deal - WSJ

    IAC Chairman Diller, his stepson von Furstenberg, and music mogul Geffen have an unrealized profit of about $60 million on the options trade, based on the recent Activision share price of around $80, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter. The Justice Department is investigating whether any of the options trades violated insider-trading laws, the report said, adding that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is separately conducting a civil insider-trading investigation.

  • I’m raising cash and getting defensive as the stock market works through its excesses

    What I do know is that the globalized world economy is not going back to what it was. The Coronavirus Crisis and the Supply Chain Crisis it helped cause were clear reminders of how delicate global supply chains could be. Now, a superpower’s invasion of another country and the ripple effects on supply chains and financial systems around the world are going to make every country move toward domesticating all supply chains.

  • Russia’s Vodka Is Getting Banned. If Only We Drank It.

    The banning of vodka by about 10 state governors targets a product that is barely consumed in the U.S. these days.

  • GE's stock extends bounce after $3 billion repurchase program announced

    Shares of General Electric Co. rallied 3.1% in premarket trading, to extend their bounce off at 14-month low, after the industrial conglomerate disclosed a new $3 billion stock repurchase program. The program represents 3.1% of GE's market capitalization of $96.91 billion as of Tuesday's closing stock price. The new buyback program, which was disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, comes after the stock rose 3.2% on Tuesday after closing Monday at the