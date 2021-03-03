Costco and Walmart Are Failing at Making This Important Change

Costco and Walmart are ranked 6th and 7th on the best to worst Greenpeace Shopping for Plastic: The 2021 Supermarket Plastics Ranking. Costco scored 20.53 out of 100 and Walmart scored 18.10.

To rank each grocery chain, Greenpeace looked at policy, initiatives, reductions, and transparency. It also notes if a retailer declined to participate in the survey process. (Related: Grocery Shortages To Expect in 2021, According to Experts.)

Costco moved up three spots compared to last year as it continues its commitment to reducing its packaging in the next 10 years. The score breakdown applauds the wholesale retailer's sustainability website and promise to switch food court plastic to compostable material. However, the company did not participate in the survey. Greenpeace also says its strategy isn't bold enough, and that Costco does not reveal any information about its actual plastic footprint, and so it may be sending trash to "waste-to-energy" facilities that burn it and create toxic fumes.

Walmart dropped one spot compared to last year, and Greenpeace sued the company in 2020 for allegedly "illegally and incorrectly advertised its own brand throwaway plastics and packaging as recyclable." It has made a promise to use compostable packaging for its own brands by 2025, but Greenpeace says this doesn't specify how much packaging will actually be reusable. The report does give Walmart credit for sharing some of its plastic footprint information publically, but like Costco, says it isn't a complete assessment.

Giant Eagle took the top spot, with just a 34.88 score. Aldi was next, followed by Sprouts, Kroger, and Albertsons. Publix and Hy-Vee were 15th and 16. Beloved Texas grocery chain H-E-B came in last place with a score of just 1.55 out of 100 due to its lack of plastic-reducing policies and not participating in the survey.

Overall, Greenpeace says the results show much more work needs to be done, as retailers "must immediately remove unnecessary throwaway packaging, commit to eliminate single-use plastics, and transition to reuse, refill, and package-free alternatives. Simply swapping single-use plastics for another throwaway material doesn’t cut it and will continue to pollute our communities and planet." It also notes that they "need to correct misleading labels claiming packaging is recyclable when it is far more likely to end up in a landfill or incinerator."

Why is this important? Well, 3/4 of everyday plastic products are toxic, one study says.