Costco and Walmart Are Failing at Making This Important Change

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amanda McDonald
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Costco and Walmart are ranked 6th and 7th on the best to worst Greenpeace Shopping for Plastic: The 2021 Supermarket Plastics Ranking. Costco scored 20.53 out of 100 and Walmart scored 18.10.

To rank each grocery chain, Greenpeace looked at policy, initiatives, reductions, and transparency. It also notes if a retailer declined to participate in the survey process. (Related: Grocery Shortages To Expect in 2021, According to Experts.)

Costco moved up three spots compared to last year as it continues its commitment to reducing its packaging in the next 10 years. The score breakdown applauds the wholesale retailer's sustainability website and promise to switch food court plastic to compostable material. However, the company did not participate in the survey. Greenpeace also says its strategy isn't bold enough, and that Costco does not reveal any information about its actual plastic footprint, and so it may be sending trash to "waste-to-energy" facilities that burn it and create toxic fumes.

Walmart dropped one spot compared to last year, and Greenpeace sued the company in 2020 for allegedly "illegally and incorrectly advertised its own brand throwaway plastics and packaging as recyclable." It has made a promise to use compostable packaging for its own brands by 2025, but Greenpeace says this doesn't specify how much packaging will actually be reusable. The report does give Walmart credit for sharing some of its plastic footprint information publically, but like Costco, says it isn't a complete assessment.

Giant Eagle took the top spot, with just a 34.88 score. Aldi was next, followed by Sprouts, Kroger, and Albertsons. Publix and Hy-Vee were 15th and 16. Beloved Texas grocery chain H-E-B came in last place with a score of just 1.55 out of 100 due to its lack of plastic-reducing policies and not participating in the survey.

Overall, Greenpeace says the results show much more work needs to be done, as retailers "must immediately remove unnecessary throwaway packaging, commit to eliminate single-use plastics, and transition to reuse, refill, and package-free alternatives. Simply swapping single-use plastics for another throwaway material doesn’t cut it and will continue to pollute our communities and planet." It also notes that they "need to correct misleading labels claiming packaging is recyclable when it is far more likely to end up in a landfill or incinerator."

Why is this important? Well, 3/4 of everyday plastic products are toxic, one study says. To get all the latest grocery store news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

Recommended Stories

  • Expert weighs in on Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine

    The third coronavirus vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration is being rolled out across the U.S. Medical trials found the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 85% effective against severe illness. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joined CBSN to discuss.

  • The #1 Reason Why Dr. Fauci Would Take J&J Vaccine

    A new coronavirus vaccine is here, and with it new hope that the pandemic may soon come to an end—but what is the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, and why does it require just one dose, and is it as effective as the ones from Moderna and Pfizer? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, just released a new video explaining all the ins and outs. Read on for the highlights—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Would Dr. Fauci Take the Vaccine Himself? “I would definitely take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” says Fauci. “This is a vaccine that works and it only requires one dose.” “I can tell you, I have been fully vaccinated with one that was available,” he said on CNN’s State of the Union. “It was the Moderna. If I were not vaccinated now, and I had a choice of getting a J&J vaccine now or waiting for another vaccine, I would take whatever vaccine would be available to me as quickly as possible for the simple reason of…we want to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible. So this is good news because we have another very good vaccine in the mix.” 2 How Does It Work In Just One Dose? “The Johnson and Johnson vaccine uses a particular what we call a vaccine platform and you inject it into the body. The body sees that protein makes a good immune response against the entire virus.” 3 Does the COVID Vaccine Give You COVID? “The COVID vaccine doesn't give you COVID because it's not the virus. It’s just one protein from the virus that induces your body to make a good response against the whole virus.” 4 I’ve Heard the Vaccine Isn’t as Effective as Others It’s true that the vaccine was 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe cases in the United States, lower than the 95% efficacy rate for Pfizer and Moderna. But Fauci says: “Tested in the United States, it's 72% effective in preventing you from getting moderate to severe disease, but virtually a hundred percent protective against hospitalizations and death as proven by this trial that was done.”RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 5 How to Avoid Getting COVID-19 So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • 5 daily servings of fruits and vegetables can help you live longer, study finds

    People who had five servings a day had a 13 percent lower risk of death overall, a 12 percent lower risk of death from heart disease, a 10 percent lower risk of death from cancer, and a 35 percent lower risk of death from respiratory disease.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Biden hit with first Cabinet defeat as White House withdraws Neera Tanden nomination for budget chief

    Neera Tanden, Biden's choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget, became known for social media attacks on the GOP- and those on the left.

  • China extends lead over U.S. in global patents filings, U.N. says

    China was the biggest source of applications for international patents in the world in 2020 for the second consecutive year and extended its lead over No. 2 filer the United States, the U.N. patent agency said on Tuesday. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which oversees a system for countries to share recognition of patents, said China filed 68,720 applications last year while the United States filed 59,230. The rate of increase was higher for China with a 16.1% year-on-year increase versus 3% for the United States, it added.

  • China's Upcoming 'Two Sessions' Might Be Its Most Important Political Gathering in Decades

    China’s biggest annual political meetings—known collectively as the “Two Sessions”—will kick off in Beijing Thursday. The unveiling of a new Five-Year Plan means that the upcoming political meetings will be brimming with long-term goals

  • Colombia becomes the first country in Latin America to get vaccines through COVAX

    Colombia became the first country in hard-hit Latin America to receive coronavirus vaccines through COVAX, a World Health Organization-backed alliance aimed at getting shots to countries with fewer resources.

  • US says Russian intelligence behind Navalny poisoning and sanctions multiple officials

    Seven government figures blocked from accessing financial assets in the US

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Pro-Trump channel awkwardly shuts down conspiracy theories to follow YouTube guidelines

    Anchors on RSBN have been playing conspiracy whack-a-mole, swatting down paranoid comments to which they themselves seem sympathetic.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • A Palm Beach mansion owned by the Trump family just hit the market for $49 million, and it's right across the street from Mar-a-Lago

    The home was previously owned by Donald Trump's sister, who sold it to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in 2018.

  • Deadly Calif. crash on route for illegal border crossings

    Barely a mile from where an SUV packed with 25 people struck a tractor-trailer — killing 13 inside — a cemetery with unmarked bricks is a burial ground for migrants who died crossing the border from Mexico to remote California desert. Authorities are investigating whether human smuggling was involved in Tuesday's early-morning collision that killed the 22-year-old male driver of the SUV and 12 passengers. Seats of the 1997 Ford Expedition were removed except for the driver and right front passenger's, said Omar Watson, chief of the California Highway Patrol's border division.

  • Stephen Colbert Fires Back at Fox News and Don Jr.’s Dr. Seuss Freakout

    CBSIf you happened to catch any hour of Fox News over the past couple of days, you may be under the impression that Dr. Seuss getting “canceled” is the biggest news story in America. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that it’s not quite so simple.As Stephen Colbert explained in his Late Show monologue Tuesday night, Dr. Seuss Enterprises has decided to stop publishing six rather obscure titles from the iconic children’s author because they contain “racist and insensitive imagery.”“It’s a responsible move on their part,” the host argued. “There hadn’t been an earth-shattering outcry, but they recognize the impact that these images might have on readers, especially kids, and they’re trying to fix it, because Dr. Seuss books should be fun for all people—Black, white, straight, gay, Sneetches both star-bellied and plain, Loraxes, Barb-a-loots, all the Whos down in Whoville and the strange, angry creature called Foo Foo the Snoo.”Colbert went on to highlight just a few of the Dr. Seuss books that “teach vital lessons to this day,” including the anti-war Butter Battle Book, environmental Lorax and Hop on Pop, which “warns against the dangers of pop-hopping.”“The Dr. Seuss folks listened to criticism, thought it was reasonable and made what’s called a change,” he added. “Or as it’s known on Fox News: cancel culture.” Trevor Noah Disgusted by Andrew Cuomo’s Creepy Kiss PhotoAfter playing a montage that just scratched the surface of how much Fox has obsessed over the story this week, culminating in a full-on meltdown from Donald Trump Jr., Colbert said, “I’m not surprised Don Jr. loves The Cat in the Hat, I’ve always believed he can read at a second-grade level. Also, I think his dad calls him and Eric ‘Thing One’ and ‘Thing Two.’”Finally, Colbert read aloud from a brand new Seussian book titled “Oh the Books You Can Read,” which began, “So the book news you heard today just got your goose. And now you’re defensive for old Dr. Seuss. If you find that your bookshelf just got a little bit duller, consider these kids books from people of color.”“There’s lots of new stories you might find quite good,” he continued, “like Imani’s Moon by Janay Brown-Wood. Want more suggestions? No need to keep hopin’. Just pick up Firebird by the Misty Copeland. And this one right here is the real real McCoy, it’s Thomisha Booker’s great book Brown Boy Joy. There’s a whole range of books that will make you feel merry, like this one called Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.”“So don’t be so cancel-y, culture-y, whiny,” Colbert concluded. “Read these books after pulling your head from your hiney.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Duchess of Sussex accused of 'bullying Palace staff to tears'

    The Duchess of Sussex faced several bullying complaints from members of her staff during her time as working royal, it was claimed on Tuesday night, as tensions between the couple and Buckingham Palace deepened. She was accused of driving two personal assistants out of the household and undermining the confidence of a third employee, The Times reported. A spokesman for the Sussexes told The Telegraph: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good." Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time, submitted a formal complaint about the claims in October 2018 in an apparent bid to protect his staff. In his email, he said: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."

  • Meghan wore earrings gifted by Prince Salman after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings during a royal tour which were a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia who is accused of ordering the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Chopard earrings worn by the Duchess at a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018 during a royal tour of New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga were a wedding gift from the crown prince according to The Times. Kensington Palace was reportedly instructed to brief the media that the chandelier earrings were “borrowed” and this was reported by outlets covering the engagement. An aide has claimed the Duke and Duchess said the earrings were borrowed from a jeweller. Lawyers for the Duchess told The Times that while she may have stated the earrings were borrowed she did not say that they were borrowed from a jeweller. The lawyer denied the Duchess misled anyone about their provenance.