Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) Business is Tailor-Made for 2022

Stjepan Kalinic
·3 min read

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

With the broad market down year-to-date, rising inflation, and commodity prices - it is natural for investors to look for a safe haven for their money. While the Staples sector has been one of those places, some of the stocks in that sector have already done extraordinarily well – with Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) rising almost 17%.

Yet, even with its P/E ratio closing in on 50, there are arguments that the stock is not overvalued.

Comparable Sales are Growing

The latest comparable sales estimates are in, and the results are overwhelmingly positive.

  • US Comparable sales: +12.7% vs. +9.2% consensus

  • Total comparable sales: +17.2% vs. 11.2% consensus

While Evercore ISI lifted the target price to "just "US$610, Goldman Sachs sees it at US$627, while Loop Capital and Oppenheimer bumped it to US$645. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are not as optimistic, with the first holding the target of US$570 and the latter at US$527.

Why Does Costco Benefit From the Ongoing Trends?

In recent months we have seen a variety of inflationary factors: labor, freight, port delays, and higher commodity prices.

<span> <span> One-Year Price Changes through February 2022, Source: <a href="https://www.barrons.com/articles/stocks-investments-rising-food-costs-51647644905" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barrons" class="link ">Barrons</a> / Bureau of Labor Statistics </span> </span>
One-Year Price Changes through February 2022, Source: Barrons / Bureau of Labor Statistics

With food prices rising, Costco is well-positioned to benefit from its exceptional supply chain and the ability to leverage its size to absorb the inflationary costs. Additionally, with surging fuel prices, the company provides another reason for its customers to shop there as gas attributes for 10-12% of sales.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, bulk shopping in the pre-recession period (2004-2007) would have reduced costs by 20-47%. Thus, if the economic activity contracts, we can expect bulk retailers to do even better.

Costco's Valuation According to Our Model

Relative to the current share price of US$608, the company appears at about fair value at an 8.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a significant impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent. In our model's case, these assumptions are the discount rate and cash flow projections.

Remember that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a discounted cash flow is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

dcf
dcf

Conclusion

As inflation and rising commodity prices wear heavy on the markets, well-positioned retailers like Costco can go even higher. If anything, an ongoing geopolitical crisis of major food exporters (Russia and Ukraine), withering foreign trade, and a poor harvest in China might only amplify these effects.

Although our valuation tool projects our price target higher than the institutions do at the moment, a DCF calculation cannot be the only metric to check when researching a company.

It would be best if you considered the following when researching Costco:

  1. Risks: You should be aware of the 1 warning sign for Costco Wholesale we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.

  2. Future Earnings: How does COST's growth rate compare to its peers and the broader market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity, and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock, search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Simply Wall St analyst Stjepan Kalinic and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

Recommended Stories

  • A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

    The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

  • Artificial Intelligence Is Here; 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    It’s the nature of investing to look for the ‘next new thing,’ the company or technology or product that will bring the next sea-change to its industry – and with it, windfall profits. A look at history will show that these developments are often unpredictable, but they can be recognized early. The advent of digital tech in the late 90s provides a good example of the possible gains and risks. The survivors of the dot.com bubble have prospered mightily. Now, artificial intelligence – AI, or machi

  • The Worst Is Still to Come for These 2 Crashing Stocks

    Buying on the dip can lead to some solid long-term gains for investors. But in many cases, a stock is down for good reasons, and investors are better off ignoring that company rather than investing in it and inheriting all the problems that come with it.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    Caught in the sell-off of growth stocks, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock has lost more than one-third its value this year, and a staggering 66% of its value in the past six months, as of this writing. It's true that Upstart stock ran up too high too fast, but it's also true that the company is growing rapidly and sitting on trillion-dollar opportunities. If you believe in Upstart's growth story, now's the time to buy.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • This Cheap Dividend Stock Is on the Top of My List of Stocks to Buy

    An inexpensive valuation and excellent earnings prospects have attracted me to this well-known retailer.

  • She’s richer than the Queen, but Rishi Sunak’s wife avoids UK tax as India is her ‘final resting place’

    Rishi Sunak’s wife has avoided paying UK tax because she regards India as her “final resting place”, The Telegraph has learnt.

  • Three things to take care of when you retire—your future self will thank you for it

    Doing these three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance.

  • 3 Energy Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Investors have changed their view of the midstream space, but given the need for carbon fuels, this rebounding sector could keep going.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe National Basketball Associa

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Will

  • The Auto Industry’s Problems Are Getting Bigger—and That’s Bad News for Ford Stock

    Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgrades shares of Ford to Hold from Buy. Inflation is a problem for the analyst.

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • How to Create a Retirement Income Stream

    Replacing your paycheck in retirement takes planning. Here are two popular approaches to creating an income stream and the types of assets required to fuel them.

  • This is what you should do in the stock market now, according to three 2022 fund-award winners

    There are so many wicked crosscurrents in the stock market now, from war and pestilence to raging inflation, it pays to check in with the best and the brightest for guidance. On the war, Retzler expects a formal compromise before the summer.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • As Wild As the Market Gets, Here's 1 Stock I'm Never Selling

    Through thick and thin, this REIT has managed to reward investors. Now that I've bought it, I'm not planning on selling it.