Costs of another jury trial mount for Mitchell man charged with obstruction in school board mask incident

Oct. 26—As retrial looms for a Mitchell man facing an obstruction of a law officer charge that stemmed from refusing to wear a mask at a school board meeting, the costs to prosecute the misdemeanor offense are mounting.

After a Davison County jury could not agree on a verdict in the case of Reed Bender, 39, on Oct. 20, State's Attorney Jim Miskimins indicated in court he intends to pursue a retrial in January 2022. While the 12-person jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict following three days of testimony and nearly five hours of deliberating, it cost Davison County more than $2,800 for the three-day trial, according to Davison County Deputy Auditor Jim Matthews.

The obstruction of a law officer charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, stemmed from a Sept. 14, 2020 Mitchell Board of Education meeting in which Bender refused to wear a mask in accordance with the school's mask mandate, resulting in an altercation between him and Mitchell police officers.

Prior to becoming a defense lawyer, Bender's attorney, R. Shawn Tornow, spent around two decades as a prosecutor. In Tornow's 34 years as an attorney, he's never seen a Class 1 misdemeanor case go to a retrial after a hung jury.

"I've not seen a misdemeanor case go to three days of trial, and certainty have never seen a misdemeanor case with a hung jury after multiple days of trial go to a retrial," he said.

The maximum fine that Bender could be punished with, if found guilty on the charge, is $2,000. If retrial takes place, the combined cost of both trials could cost $5,000 to $6,000, depending on the length of the January 20, 2022 retrial.

In the context of the State's Attorneys office's annual budget, the costs are a small piece of the $625,000 budget it has in 2021. Each year, the Davison County State's Attorney's budget is approved by the Davison County Commission, and the funds in the budget are what's being used to cover the costs of prosecuting Bender. A request for comment from Miskimins was not returned.

If the costs are getting too high, the commissioners aren't saying. The Mitchell Republic reached out to several commissioners, asking whether they supported the decision to pursue a retrial, and they all declined to comment.

Making their case

Mitchell police did not arrest Bender the night he was removed from the meeting, and he was not charged for refusing to wear a mask but for "using or threatening to use violence, force or physical interference or obstacle, intentionally obstruct, impair or hinder the enforcement of the criminal laws or the preservation of the peace by law enforcement officers."

Bender's attorney, Tornow, is arguing police officers removed Bender without lawful authority because he says the school's mask mandate wasn't a policy that gave authorities legal grounds to charge someone for violating it. In addition, Tornow is arguing that the two officers who removed Bender "created" the obstruction charge since the officers' and witness' testimonies agreed Bender was "not disorderly" at the time officers arrived to remove him, which quickly escalated as officers attempted to physically remove him from the meeting.

"There is zero authority under law for that school board to mandate a plan of action as to what they want people to wear and where they may want them to sit once the forum and venue have been established," he said. "What they cannot do is create the offense. The officers did not try to deescalate the situation. They went in and gloved up right away, and within 90 seconds, they went after Reed Bender, who wasn't being unreasonable, disruptive or disorderly."

On the prosecution side, Miskimins pointed to video footage and photos that showed Bender "grabbing a fistful" of an officer's uniform as a key piece of evidence to hammer home his burden of proof that Bender committed obstruction of a law officer. Miskimins also referenced Mitchell Police Officer Niko Arnold's testimony in which he said he believed Bender was committing a trespassing crime for refusing to leave when asked due to not complying with the mask mandate as more evidence to compel a jury to make a guilty verdict.

"You heard on the audio recording that the School Board couldn't get started because of Reed Bender's actions and antics. You then heard the president of the board tell Mr. Bender, 'To put on a mask or leave.' But what did Bender say? 'No.' And then he refuses to leave when Dr. (Joe) Graves says, 'I'll have to call the police,' " Miskimins said, noting Bender's "raised voice" and refusal to leave was disorderly. "His behavior at that point of the meeting was horrible."

Miskimins is also rejecting Tornow's claim that the school board's mask mandate didn't carry legal grounds for the officers to remove Bender due to refusing to comply with the mandate, referencing Mitchell School District Superintendent Joe Graves' testimony. During the recent trial, Graves, who did not want to press charges on Bender, testified that he consulted with the school district's attorney prior to the incident, who told him that the school's mask mandate did have the force of law.

As both sides prepare for another trial, Tornow's heading into the retrial with some more confidence, as he said the majority of jurors found Bender not guilty.

"In knowing that Reed Bender was, and is, 100% innocent, we feel good on Reed's behalf that nearly all of the jurors were with us and understood his constitutional rights and were not going to be hoodwinked into voting guilty," Tornow said.