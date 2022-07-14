Costs increases threaten University Boulevard bridge project

Sharp increases to cost estimates to replace the University Boulevard bridge over McFarland Boulevard, seen here in a file photo taken during prior work in 2018, are forcing officials to find additional sources of funding for the now estimated $23 million project.

A planned project to replace a well-used bridge in Tuscaloosa has hit a roadblock.

The latest cost estimates have almost doubled for the proposed construction that would improve the University Boulevard bridge over McFarland Boulevard near DCH Regional Medical Center.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the initial estimate developed in 2019 was about $11.4 million.

That, however, was before the global coronavirus pandemic sent material costs skyrocketing.

Now, that cost estimate is about $23 million, said John D. McWilliams, spokesman for ALDOT’s West Central Region, and city officials have to decide how to proceed.

The project was kick-started in July 2019 with a grant of almost $7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant program.

This funding came from portions of about $855 million to $902.5 million that the U.S. DOT said would be available for projects in line with the then-Trump administration’s “principles to help rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure.”

The year before, in fiscal 2018, INFRA grants in the amount of almost $1.5 billion were awarded to 26 projects across the nation.

Tuscaloosa city officials had initially sought $32 million from the INFRA program to fund a series of roadway and traffic improvements near DCH Regional Medical Center and the intersection of University and McFarland boulevards.

However, only $6.87 million was awarded for the bridge replacement which, at the time, was expected cover about half of the overall project meant to lengthen and widen the overpass that connects the University of Alabama area and Alberta as a way to create greater efficiency and safety.

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa, announced this grant for Tuscaloosa and another for Mobile, which was set to receive $132 million, on his website.

“I am proud to announce that Alabama is receiving two major INFRA grants to assist in construction and completion of important infrastructure projects in Mobile and Tuscaloosa,” Shelby said in 2019. “Both of these projects will help improve safety, alleviate traffic congestion and concerns with overcapacity, and promote increased economic development opportunities across the state.

“Investing in essential infrastructure in Alabama and across the country promotes a more prosperous future for our nation.”

Because of the federal funding, ALDOT was charged with overseeing the project, but it was City Hall that drummed up additional financial support.

While ALDOT had agreed to contribute $850,000 toward the design and construction of the project, the city had garnered additional support from the Tuscaloosa Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission and the University of Alabama.

There is no agreement from ALDOT to contribute more to the project, and it’s now unclear whether the city will now be able to use the grant.

Maddox, though, remains optimistic.

“Even with this grant amount, and the commitment of all the parties, the $12 million shortfall still exists,” the mayor said. “Although there have been no final decisions, it is likely we will all regroup and seek a new strategy as a community.

“Everyone is working together to make it happen, and we will get there in the future.”

