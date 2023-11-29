Costs have risen for EWSU's new treatment plant. Here's what it means for customers

EVANSVILLE — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility believes it has a solid plan moving forward with the water treatment plant, but it's still going to cost more than expected.

Total project costs in 2022 were expected to be about $220 million. Now it's set in at $258 million.

But Executive Director Lane Young said as the design process was underway, those costs were reaching $455 million.

"That was just an astounding number to me and to our team," Young said. "A number we knew we couldn't act on."

Now the utility has a new plan, with some revised elements, which it hopes will be more manageable.

What does this mean for rates?

Under the initial approval from the IURC the rate in 2025 would have been $55.98 for a customer using 5,000 gallons.

With the new costs factored in, Young said the amount would be $58.82. Young said the portion of the increase attributed to construction costs is $1.65. The rest, $5.69, the utility said comes from interest costs.

The rate increases related to the plant build started in 2022 with $48.39; 2023 set at $50.05 and 2024 set at $53.15.

Young said he hopes interest rates will fall by 2025 and that number will get smaller.

The Evansville City Council will likely hear a request to increase the utility assistance program to offset the increases, Young said.

Will the capacity of the plant be changed?

Young said the new plant will keep its planned 50 million-gallon capacity. He said they felt that was important for the community and its continued growth.

A change that helped with cost, but didn't remove anything from the project, was where assets would be built, Young said.

New assets needed for water production were all set to be built on new land, but now some will be built on the current plant site.

What was taken out of the plan?

The main building will stay to house administrative offices and the lab. Originally those would have been built new.

An ozone process, part of treatment process, was also taken out, Young said. He said they decided it would not be necessary moving forward.

What's the breakdown of the total price?

Construction - $223 million

Design engineering - $8 million

Construction engineering - $13 million

Electric utility - $2 million

Permitting - $1 million

Inflation - $5 million

Demolition of abandoned plants - $7 million

What comes next?

Dec. 12 the EWSU board will meet for its final meeting of the year and Young will request amend the utility's borrowing power up to $275 million.

EWSU will then file by Dec. 15 with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for the final rate adjustments.

The design process will have a completion goal of summer 2024 and an order from the IURC in that same year.

Young said the utility would like to close out on its debt by Dec. 2024, after which the Buy America Build America act will be in place and would impact pricing.

That act requires all the iron, steel, manufactured products, and construction materials used in infrastructure projects with federal funding be produced in the United States.

Young said that would add around $20 to $30 million dollars to the project cost.

When could the plant be operational?

Young said the hope would be to build in 2025 and 2026, with the plant operational in 2027.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here's how interest rates impact Evansville's water plant, rate payers