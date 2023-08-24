From costs to safety, here's what we know about plans for a roller-skating loop in Peoria

Peoria Park District board president Robert Johnson, middle, and executive director Emily Cahill, right, join in singing "Happy Birthday" to State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth during a press conference celebrating the new Lakeview Loop outdoor roller-skating facility planned for Lakeview Park and future upgrades to Donovan Park on Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023 at the Lakeview Recreation Center in Peoria.

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, and leaders from the Peoria Park District said plans to build a roller-skating loop at Lakeview Park in Peoria will give the city something unlike anything else in the state of Illinois outside of Chicago.

The plan is to build an outdoor roller-skating track at Lakeview Park, just in front of the park's recreation center. Gordon-Booth said the project will fit well into a larger dream of bringing more attractions to Peoria.

"I love dreaming about Peoria. I love dreaming about the things we have and can make greater but also the things we don't have that would be a great fit for families in this community," Gordon-Booth said.

Here's the plans for a roller rink at Lakeview Park:

What will the Lakeview Park roller rink cost?

The Lakeview roller rink will be completely funded using a $4 million state grant secured in the state budget by Gordon-Booth.

Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill said the park district is still waiting on the money to be released by the state.

When will the Lakeview Park roller rink open?

A concept drawing details the Lakeview Loop roller-skating facility planned for an empty field directly in front of the Lakeview Recreation Center in Peoria.

Cahill said the process of getting the money released for the project can take between four and six months. She said, however, the Park District hopes to open the roller rink in 2024.

"We look forward to supporting our entire community with this project which alone checks so many mission-driven boxes for our work, and we're not finished," Cahill said.

Will this project impact the ice-skating rink at Owens Center?

The roller rink being constructed at Lakeview Park is a completely separate project from the renovations happening to the ice rink at the Owens Center.

Cahill said there are still plans to make "significant improvements" to the Owens Center. Those plans include a modernization of the locker rooms and ice plant refrigeration.

How will safety be addressed at the roller rink?

This open field in front of the Lakeview Recreation Center in Peoria will eventually be transformed into an outdoor roller-skating facility called the Lakeview Loop.

Gordon-Booth, Cahill and park district board president Robert Johnson all said they have full confidence in the Peoria Police Department and law enforcement's ability to provide a safe environment for everyone at the new roller-skating loop.

Johnson said the park district will have a zero-tolerance policy on bad behavior and the park district is "not playing" with people who want to cause to trouble.

Dawn Gilbert, a member of Central Illinois Roller Skaters, said Peoria has never had an issue with safety and roller skating.

Gilbert's group skates at the clocktower on the Peoria riverfront, and she said that has been "without issue" as far as safety is concerned. She said kids who see them skating at the riverfront have been very "intrigued" by the sport and the group has a "really good vibe" at the riverfront.

Skaters with the Central Illinois Roller Skaters circle the clock tower on the Peoria riverfront during their weekly gathering.

