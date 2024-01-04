Costs skyrocketing for proposed Rainbow Lake Dam rehab

Jan. 4—The dam prices continue to rise.

Meadville City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to amend an agreement to rehabilitate Rainbow Lake Dam. The updated agreement estimates a total cost of $11.5 million for the project, a $6 million increase over the most recent estimate.

City officials were quick to point out that the approved agreement does not commit the city to spending any additional money on the project, which is still in the design phase. Even with the massive increase, the 35 percent of the cost that the city is responsible for will still be covered by an allocation of $3.8 million included in the 2023 state budget.

"The cost went up about $6 million based upon the structural design review that they had done earlier in 2023," City Manager Maryann Menanno told council. "Just a reminder, though, that the city's cost is covered."

When discussions of rehabbing the dam began in 2016 with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the federal agency responsible for oversight of the dam, the cost of the project was estimated at $2.2 million, with the city responsible for about $780,000.

By 2021, estimates of the cost had tripled as it became clear that more significant repair work was needed than had originally been anticipated.

The latest update reflects increases in both the repairs needed and rising construction costs "associated with unprecedented market volatility," according to the NRCS cost estimate approved by council.

"As a result of the additional dam deficiencies realized during design, construction costs have escalated beyond that anticipated through the planning process," NRCS stated.

The latest design changes address deficiencies in filter compatibility within the dam's drainage system and the auxiliary spillway that runs alongside. Because the probable maximum flood projections are expected to overtop the dam, the design now also includes overtopping protection and drainage improvements.

NRCS data suggest that the rehab project will offer economic benefits on top of safety. Without the project, residential-, commercial- and transportation-related flood damage costs would be expected to average $124,200 per year. If the project is completed, those same costs are expected to be $100 per year.

NRCS described the dam design work as 60 percent complete and said the design will be submitted to Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for permitting this year.

When constructed in 1964, Rainbow Lake Dam was projected to have a 50-year service life. An evaluation of the dam in 2016 by KLA Environmental Services found no safety issues.

Located in Shadybrook Park, just east of Meadville Area Senior High, Rainbow Lake Dam was constructed in conjunction with the two dams that form Tamarack Lake as part of a Mill Run flood control project.

Owned, operated and maintained by the City of Meadville, Rainbow Lake Dam is approximately 40 feet high and 420 feet long. It is classified as a high hazard dam, which means that failure of the dam would endanger homes, businesses, schools, medical facilities and other important infrastructure.

