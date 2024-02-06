Costume canines: Mardi Gras Dog Parade & Festival on tap this weekend in downtown DeLand

You can go to the dogs in New Orleans style on Saturday, when the popular Mardi Gras Dog Parade & Festival returns for its annual costumed canine sashay along Woodland Boulevard in downtown DeLand.

The Krewe of Amalee, a local women's nonprofit, has put on the popular event for nearly three decades and raised more than $550,000 for organizations that help animals, children and families, and the arts.

The theme for this year’s march is “Canine Royale,” a nod to the iconic James Bond character and the array of movies created around him. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday on a route that travels along Woodland Boulevard from Michigan to Howry avenues.

The popular Mardi Gras Dog Parade & Festival returns this weekend along Woodland Boulevard in downtown DeLand. There, you can see all kinds of canines dressed to the nines, like this participant in 2022.

But that’s only part of a day-long festival that draws thousands of spectators.

What’s the schedule?

Dog costume judging: 8-10 a.m. Saturday in front of Cummings Gym on the Stetson University campus, 536 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand.

Winners announced: 10:15 a.m. in front of Cummings Gym.

Parade starts: 11 a.m. on a route that heads south on Woodland Boulevard from Michigan Avenue to Howry Avenue.

Festival begins: 12:30 p.m. along Georgia Avenue with food trucks, vendors, entertainment, introduction of dog costume and parade entry winners. Costume winners will be honored with sashes and gift bags in presentation at Café DaVinci. The events runs until 3 p.m.

Those participating in the costume contest and/or the parade should visit delanddogparade.com for a more detailed schedule.

What are the costume categories?

In keeping with the “Canine Royale” theme, costume categories are divided into famous James Bond movies: “Dr. No”; “Goldfinger”; “Diamonds Are Forever”; “Moonraker”; and “Casino Royale.”

Spectators cheer on participants in the annual Mardi Gras Dog Parade in 2022. The event returns on Saturday along Woodland Boulevard in downtown DeLand.

There are also categories for recurring characters: James Bond; M’s secretary Miss Moneypenny; and British Secret Service senior officer “Q.”

How big is the parade?

More than 50 dogs are registered for this year’s costume contest, said Sara Sieg, event spokeswoman.

There also are more than 100 parade entries, she said.

Want to watch? Get there early

With thousands of spectators anticipated to line Woodland Avenue for the parade, it’s best to find a good spot early. There are options for food and drink along the parade route.

Can I register my dog for the costume parade at the event?

Yes. Although the deadline has passed for advance online registration, those interested can register their costumed dogs at check-in starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at the event. Cost is $30 for one dog, $40 for two to four dogs. The dogs must be up-to-date on shots and cannot be in heat.

Visit delanddogparade.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Mardi Gras Dog Parade on tap Saturday in downtown DeLand