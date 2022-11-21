Cosumnes River College students told to ‘immediately’ shelter in place due to threat
Students and staff at Cosumnes River College were told to immediately shelter in place Monday morning due to a “threat of violence against the campus,” community college officials said.
“Earlier today, an individual made a threat of violence against the campus at Cosumnes River College,” college officials wrote in a statement posted to social media just after 11:30 a.m.
“Los Rios Police Department cannot yet verify the validity of the threat, so we have locked down the campus as a precaution and alerted students, faculty and staff.”
An email and text message alert sent to students at 10:58 a.m. read: “Cosumnes River College EMERGENCY: Shelter in Place immediately. Lock doors and windows immediately and await further information. If not on campus, please avoid the area.”
Police as of 11:30 a.m. were searching the campus for a suspect, dispatch radio traffic indicated.
No other details were immediately available from the community college, located in Sacramento’s Valley Hi/North Laguna neighborhood, or from the Los Rios Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.