COTA president and CEO Joanna Pinkerton resigning; national search planned for replacement

Joanna M. Pinkerton has served as COTA's president and CEO for six years. Her resignation is effective May 6, and the COTA Board of Trustees has already begun a search for her replacement.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority has announced that its president and CEO, Joanna Pinkerton, is resigning effective May 6 after serving for six years at the helm of the 50-year-old public transit agency.

Pinkerton's resignation was announced Monday in a prepared release by COTA, which said its Board of Trustees will conduct a national search for her replacement.

Pinkerton was not available to The Dispatch for comment Monday because she is on vacation, according to a COTA spokesman.

“We are grateful to Joanna for her leadership, and we celebrate the tremendous achievements of her tenure,” said Board of Trustees Chair Marlon Moore.

“As we begin the process to identify COTA’s next president and CEO, I am confident that we have the right team in place to continue our momentum in this pivotal year."

In a phone interview with the Dispatch, Moore said that Pinkerton did not discuss her future plans after leaving COTA other than to indicate her focus will be on spending time with her family.

Moore said she could not say whether the board would hire a headhunter firm to find potential replacements for Pinkerton, but did say it will be an "exhaustive, national search."

"In the coming weeks, we'll determine if a search committee is needed. It will take a few weeks to put a proper [search] plan in place", Moore said.

Moore said the board would move in an "expeditious fashion" to find the right replacement for Pinkerton, but for now is focusing on celebrating the work that Pinkerton has done for COTA since she assumed the leadership role in 2018.

When asked about the condition of COTA, and how it would be affected by Pinkerton's resignation, Moore said he believes the transit agency is "strongly positioned" to move the region forward.

In the November general election, COTA is planning to seek an increase in the sales tax it collects from Franklin County and parts of neighboring counties like Licking County. The increase will be used to help fund the local share of the planned LinkUs Mobility Initiative, a bus rapid transit system with proposed transit corridors through parts of Columbus and neighboring counties. If voters approve the measure, it would generate about $6 billion in funding for COTA.

Pinkerton's resignation announcement comes less than a week after COTA announced Nikki Brandon as the agency's new chief human resources officer. Brandon previously director of human resources for the city of Columbus, where she held various positions in HR since 1993.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: COTA president and CEO Joanna Pinkerton resigning after 6 years