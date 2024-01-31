COTA, Transport Workers of America reach 3-year agreement on new labor contract

Jan 3, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The William J. Lhota Building, 33 N. High Street, is primarily known as the headquarters of the Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA), the city's transit system. It is owned by COTA, with some office space leased to other organizations.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) Board of Trustees and the Transport Workers of America Local 208 have reached a 3-year agreement on a contract for bus operators and employees, COTA announced Wednesday in a press release.

The COTA board of trustees approved the contract unanimously.

“This contract is truly transformative for COTA and reflects our commitment to a strong, skilled, and motivated workforce for the future," COTA Board of Trustees Chair Marlon Moore said in the statement. “This agreement not only values our current workforce but will also attract new talent as we work to expand our transit system.”

The TWU ratified the new contract on Jan. 29 with 84% support of its members, and it guarantees yearly wage increases, improves insurance benefits for employees and their dependents, and provides for more job security as COTA continues to implement new technology and services.

The new contract is retroactive to Jan. 1 and expires Dec. 15, 2026.

“TWU members are the frontline workers of public transit in Central Ohio,” TWU Local 208 President Jarvis Williams said in the release. “They work hard for our community, and they want to see COTA and all of Central Ohio thrive. This contract recognizes their service to area residents, workers and businesses and positions COTA to meet the needs of our growing economy and population now and in the future.”

Williams also believes that the new contract will help bring in new talent and help retain drivers and operators, an issue that COTA has been facing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

COTA spokesman Jeff Pullin said the number of candidates in driver classes is increasing yearly. On average, COTA hired approximately 15 operators per month in 2023, according to Pullin.

Founded in 1941, TWU Local 208 is made up of approximately 860 COTA fixed-route operators, COTA//Plus Operators, vehicle maintenance technicians and facilities maintenance employees.

