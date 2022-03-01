Coterra Energy (CTRA) Landed in Diamond Hill Capital’s Bottom Contributors’ List

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio outpaced the Russell 2000® Index in the quarter, adding to full-year outperformance. Relative performance was aided by our below-benchmark health care exposure, particularly its lack of exposure to biotechnology stocks which were down nearly 13% in the quarter and represent almost half the sector’s weight Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) and discussed its stance on the firm. Coterra Energy Inc. is a Bristol, Tennessee-based mining company with an $18.4 billion market capitalization. CTRA delivered a 19.53% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 22.69%. The stock closed at $22.71 per share on February 25, 2022.

Here is what Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund has to say about Coterra Energy Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Other bottom contributors included Coterra Energy. Coterra is the result of a merger-of-equals between our prior holding Cimarex Energy and Cabot Oil & Gas—the largest natural gas producer in the Northeast. The combined company has solid, low cost of production assets and a good balance sheet. During the quarter, share prices fell as concerns over additional waves of COVID-19 pressured oil and gas prices lower."

