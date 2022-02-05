Cottage clinic terminated contract with Dr. DeYoung

GALESBURG — Mark DeYoung, a family medicine doctor who has been in practice for over 20 years, was let go from Cottage Clinic-Knoxville on Wednesday morning, a person working his office’s front desk confirmed.

DeYoung will no longer be affiliated with Cottage Clinic-Knoxville or Galesburg Cottage Hospital after Thursday, Feb. 3. DeYoung received his medical degree from University of Michigan Medical School, according to his profile on Cottage's website.

DeYoung's front desk operator did not want to be named and said DeYoung is not talking to reporters. Cottage's Director for Community and Staff Relations Courtney Bibo also refused to provide a comment to The Register-Mail.

No one representing Cottage Hospital or Knox Clinic Corporation — not Bibo nor CEO Sanjay Sharma — will speak to The Register-Mail about the clinic or the hospital.

The elimination of DeYoung's position follows a succession of doctors leaving the clinic.

On Jan. 6 doctors Mark Davis, Tom Patterson, Craig Wilson, Greg Schierer and Michael Scherer were informed that their contracts were terminated.

"Knox Clinic will be filing a motion to reject your employment contract," the letter from Cottage CEO Sanjay Sharma told those doctors."Please note that you are not authorized to perform any services for Knox Clinic post-petition, and pursuant to section 5.4(d) of your employment contract, due to the bankruptcy filing, the employment contract is terminated."

Knox Clinic Corp. filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy Jan. 3. Cottage Hospital closed its doors Jan. 8 and left up signs that the hospital is temporarily closed. The hospital had lost its certification and was informed it would no longer qualify for Medicare or Medicaid payments. Sharma said earlier this month, the hospital would appeal that Medicare decision. Although the doors are locked the hospital still has a license and has not officially closed.

In November, pediatricians Frank Peppers and Amy Larson announced they were leaving Cottage on Dec. 22. They are now associated with OSF HealthCare.

Also several longtime doctors called it quits. Drs. Jeffrey Hill, Robert Wagner, Robert Currie and Carl Strauch retired their practices Dec. 31 at the professional building attached to Cottage Hospital.

Earlier in September, 2021, Cottage announced 30 jobs had been eliminated across its Galesburg hospital and clinics.

Quorum Health Corporation sold Galesburg Cottage Hospital to SBJ Group Inc. of Austin, Texas, in June 2020.

