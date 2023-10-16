Cottage Grove: Animal-cruelty investigation underway after eight dogs found dead

The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for tips in an animal-cruelty case after the bodies of eight dogs were found in a remote part of the city near the Mississippi River.

The dogs, all of a smaller variety, were found Sunday afternoon in the tree line along Grey Cloud Island Drive near Grey Cloud Island Trail. The dogs included a Schnauzer and other similar-sized white dogs, which could be a terrier breed, police said.

Investigators believe the dogs “ranged from puppy age to adult and had been very recently left,” police said.

The Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley is assisting with the police investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The dogs’ bodies were found along the road where the portable toilet is placed between a large culvert and bridge on Grey Cloud Island, police said.

Anyone with information about the case — whether you know someone who is missing a dog that fits the description or have information about the crime or were in the area at the time and saw a vehicle stopped on the side of the road — is asked to call Officer Tou Vue at 651-458-6052 or tvue@cottagegrovemn.gov.

Related Articles