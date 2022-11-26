Cottage Grove head-on collision injures pregnant woman; Nebraska man arrested on suspicion of DUI
Authorities say a Nebraska man driving the wrong way Friday night in Cottage Grove crashed head on into another vehicle, injuring a woman who was 34 weeks pregnant.
The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Keats Avenue near 70th Street, according to Cottage Grove police.
The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation with non-life threatening injuries. The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.
Police offered no further details Saturday morning.
